Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Clemson Drops Out Top 10
John Canady
Host · Writer
Clemson drops out of the top ten as six teams fall in the AFCA Coaches Poll, creating early-season shakeups and shifts in college football rankings two weeks in.
1) Texas Longhorns | Trend: -1
Previous Rank: 6
Current Rank: 7
2) Clemson Tigers | Trend: -3
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 11
3) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: -9
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: 22
4) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: -14
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 24
5) Florida Gators | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 15
Current Rank: Unranked
6) SMU Mustangs | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 16
Current Rank: Unranked
