Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Clemson Drops Out Top 10

Clemson drops out of the top ten as six teams fall in the AFCA Coaches Poll, creating early-season shakeups and shifts in college football rankings two weeks in.

1) Texas Longhorns | Trend: -1

Previous Rank: 6

Current Rank: 7

2) Clemson Tigers | Trend: -3

Previous Rank: 8

Current Rank: 11

3) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: -9

Previous Rank: 13

Current Rank: 22

4) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: -14

Previous Rank: 10

Current Rank: 24

5) Florida Gators | Trend: Dropped from Rankings

Previous Rank: 15

Current Rank: Unranked

6) SMU Mustangs | Trend: Dropped from Rankings

Previous Rank: 16

Current Rank: Unranked

