AP Poll Week 2 Update: 7 Teams Fall, Georgia Drops Out Top 5
John Canady
Host · Writer
7) SMU Mustangs | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: NR
1) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: -2
Previous Rank: 4
Current Rank: 6
2) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: -1
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 11
3) Clemson Tigers | Trend: -4
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 12
4) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: -8
Previous Rank: 15
Current Rank: 23
5) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: NR
6) Florida Gators | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: NR
