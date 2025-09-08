Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 2
Grant White
Host · Writer
#12 Seed - South Florida Bulls
National Championship Odds: +25000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes
National Championship Odds: +550
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
#2 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs
National Championship Odds: +650
#3 Seed - Penn State Nittany Lions
National Championship Odds: +600
#4 Seed - LSU Tigers
National Championship Odds: +1100
#5 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes
National Championship Odds: +2200
#6 Seed - Oregon Ducks
National Championship Odds: +1000
#7 Seed - Florida State Seminoles
National Championship Odds: +8000
#8 Seed - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
National Championship Odds: +1600
#9 Seed - Texas Longhorns
National Championship Odds: +650
#10 Seed - Illinois Fighting Illini
National Championship Odds: +12500
#11 Seed - Iowa State Cyclones
National Championship Odds: +25000
#12 Seed - South Florida Bulls
National Championship Odds: +25000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes
National Championship Odds: +550
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Mike Connolly
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 3 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NCAAF · 3 days ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 3 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Mike Connolly
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Mike Connolly