10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies were ranked third and buoyed by an unbeaten record, but dive into that resume now that they have a loss, and go through the ranked wins: at Notre Dame (not a playoff team). That’s it, that is the entire list. They do have wins over LSU and Missouri, but they trailed 28-0 at home to South Carolina before rallying for a one-point victory, and at Arkansas, they gave up 42 points in a three-point win. The Aggies now have a ten-point loss to Texas and have dropped to No. 7. Texas A&M’s SEC schedule was as soft as an SEC schedule gets. I think Texas A&M might be a team on upset watch in the first round of the College Football Playoff as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in College Station.

CFP First Round: Miami at Texas A&M (-3.5)