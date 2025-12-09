10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes might be the best team in the country, but I believe the Georgia Bulldogs have a better resume and should be the second seed, not the Scarlet and Gray. As a result, they lead this list as the highest-ranked "overrated" team. Georgia is 12-1 and the SEC Champion with wins over ranked teams Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia Tech, and Alabama, and they avenged their only loss of the campaign with a dominant performance in Atlanta over the Crimson Tide. Ohio State has been dominant, but they've done it against an easier slate than what Georgia has faced, and they don't have the distinction of being a conference champion. Again, the Buckeyes have as good a chance as anyone to win the National Championship, but they should be the third seed and not the two seed.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.