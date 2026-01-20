12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Monday Commitments)

2) Missouri’s New Trenches Upgrade: Why Zack Owens Bolsters the Tigers’ Offensive Line
Mississippi State → Missouri
Zack Owens’s portal journey continues, but his arrival in Columbia brings Missouri a battle-tested, versatile offensive lineman capable of shoring up depth and competing for snaps in the SEC.
- Elite Production: Owens brings experience from multiple Power Five stops, including Clemson, Colorado, and Mississippi State, giving him a rare understanding of different blocking schemes and high-level competition.
- The “Fit” Factor: For a Missouri program that values physicality up front, Owens adds immediate depth and flexibility along the offensive line — a valuable piece for an SEC grind where durability and options matter.