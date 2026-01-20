12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Monday Commitments)

12) Kentucky’s Defensive Line Boost: Why Tyler Thomas Could Make an Immediate Impact

South Alabama → Kentucky

Tyler Thomas’s journey through the portal brings him to Kentucky, where the versatile defensive lineman looks to compete for a significant role in the Wildcats’ revamped front.

Elite Production: After beginning his career at UAB, Thomas totaled 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the last two seasons at South Alabama, showing the ability to disrupt both the run and the pass.

After beginning his career at UAB, Thomas totaled 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the last two seasons at South Alabama, showing the ability to disrupt both the run and the pass. The “Fit” Factor: With Kentucky’s defense changing, Thomas brings experience, physicality, and depth to the line, providing a ready-to-contribute piece in the SEC trenches for 2026.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.