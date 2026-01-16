12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Thursday Commitments)

12) The Mountain West’s Red-Zone Threat: Why Pearce Spurlin Could Shine at Colorado State

Georgia --> Colorado State

Pearce Spurlin’s transfer to Colorado State is a chance to restart a promising career derailed by injuries and showcase the talent that made him a top recruit.

Elite Production: Though injuries limited his early years at Georgia, Spurlin possesses the size, hands, and athleticism of an elite tight end ready to make an impact.

The "Fit" Factor: Fully healthy, Spurlin steps into a Colorado State offense that can utilize his big frame as a primary red-zone target, giving the Rams a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

