12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Weekend Commitments)

12) Syracuse’s Quarterback Reset: Why Malachi Nelson Could Finally Break Out

UTEP ➝ Syracuse

Malachi Nelson’s journey has been full of twists, but the talent has never been in question. A former five-star recruit out of USC, Nelson’s stints at Boise State and UTEP didn’t provide the stability or opportunity he needed — until now.

Elite Pedigree: Nelson boasts elite arm talent, accuracy, and playmaking ability, traits that made him one of the top recruits in the nation and still give him high ceiling potential.

The "Fit" Factor: At Syracuse, Nelson lands with a coaching staff capable of building his confidence and tailoring an offense around his strengths, giving him the chance to finally put together a breakout season.

