NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Weekend Commitments)

John Canady

Host · Writer

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
College Football Playoff Center
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Group of Five Football
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-6.5

N/A

O 40.5

DEN

DEN

+6.5

N/A

U 40.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 51 minutes ago
Super Bowl LX Betting Hits $82 Million on Polymarket
Sport Logo
NFL · 17 hours ago
Dan Sileo Is Convinced the Seahawks Are the Best Team in the NFL
Sport Logo
NFL · 17 hours ago
Jim Schwartz Favorite to Become Next Browns Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens Coaching Strategy: Offense vs. Defense Debate
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Steelers Eyeing Chris Shula as Next Coach Amid NFL Changes