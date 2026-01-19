12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal (Weekend Commitments)

6) Ole Miss’ New Safety Valve: Why Michael Smith Could Flourish in Pete Golding's Offense
South Carolina ➝ Ole Miss
Michael Smith’s path to Oxford has been anything but linear, but the opportunity in front of him is clear. Once a highly recruited prospect at South Carolina, Smith struggled to carve out a consistent role before a brief Syracuse commitment and a late pivot to the Rebels.
- Elite Upside: Smith brings the size, athletic profile, and receiving ability that made him a coveted tight end out of high school, even if his production hasn’t matched the hype yet.
- The “Fit” Factor: In Ole Miss’ tight–end–friendly passing attack, Smith has a chance to become a reliable middle-of-the-field target and a trusted safety valve in an offense built on spacing and mismatches.