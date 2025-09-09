Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AP Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)

    AP Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: Oregon Ducks 

    AP Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AP Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    AP Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AP Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    AP Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Illinois Fighting Illini

    AP Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Florida State Seminoles

    AP Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)

    AP Rank: 14

  • 12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    AP Rank: 18

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Penn State
    No. 3 LSU
    No. 4 Oregon

