12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
14. Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Miami
No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia
No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 7 Texas
No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Notre Dame
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 1
2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
AP Rank: 2
3 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)
AP Rank: 3
4 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AP Rank: 4
5 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Rank: 5
6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
AP Rank: 6
7 Seed: Texas Longhorns
AP Rank: 7
8 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
AP Rank: 8
9 Seed: Illinois Fighting Illini
AP Rank: 9
10 Seed: Florida State Seminoles
AP Rank: 10
11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)
AP Rank: 14
12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
AP Rank: 18
13. Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Penn State
No. 3 LSU
No. 4 Oregon
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 1
