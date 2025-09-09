12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

14. Projected First Round Matchups

Projected First Round Matchups:

No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Oregon

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Miami

No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.