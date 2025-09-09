Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Oregon
    No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Miami
    No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas
    No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: LSU Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Illinois Fighting Illini

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: South Carolina Gamecocks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14

  • 12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 23

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Penn State
    No. 3 Georgia
    No. 4 LSU

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Oregon
    No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Miami
    No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas
    No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Big Ten Week 2 Report Cards: How All 18 Teams Performed

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 2

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Grant White

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Tyler Mason

College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 2

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady

10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

NCAAF · 1 day ago

TJ Inman

Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Clemson Drops Out Top 10

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 15 Teams Rise, Illinois Shakes Up Top 10

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady