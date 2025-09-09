Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings
Tyler Mason
Host · Writer
25) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana
To Make the College Football Playoff: +610
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State
To Make the College Football Playoff: -750
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State
To Make the College Football Playoff: -420
3) Oregon Ducks
Oregon
To Make the College Football Playoff: -265
4) Texas Longhorns
Texas
To Make the College Football Playoff: -205
5) LSU Tigers
LSU
To Make the College Football Playoff: -188
6) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia
To Make the College Football Playoff: -192
7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame
To Make the College Football Playoff: -115
8) Miami Hurricanes
Miami (FL)
To Make the College Football Playoff: -120
9) Clemson Tigers
Clemson
To Make the College Football Playoff: +122
10) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee
To Make the College Football Playoff: +172
11) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama
To Make the College Football Playoff: +152
11) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss
To Make the College Football Playoff: +210
13) Auburn Tigers
Auburn
To Make the College Football Playoff: +235
14) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma
To Make the College Football Playoff: +240
15) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M
To Make the College Football Playoff: +250
16) Florida State Seminoles
Florida State
To Make the College Football Playoff: +280
17) Utah Utes
Utah
To Make the College Football Playoff: +280
18) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech
To Make the College Football Playoff: +330
19) USC Trojans
USC
To Make the College Football Playoff: +310
20) TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
To Make the College Football Playoff: +420
21) Michigan Wolverines
Michigan
To Make the College Football Playoff: +470
22) Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State
To Make the College Football Playoff: +470
23) Louisville Cardinals
Louisville
To Make the College Football Playoff: +490
24) Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois
To Make the College Football Playoff: +570
25) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana
To Make the College Football Playoff: +610
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State
To Make the College Football Playoff: -750
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
Tyler Mason
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 23 hours ago
Grant White