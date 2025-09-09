Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings

Tyler Mason

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 25) Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +610

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • 2) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Penn State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -420

  • 3) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -265

  • 4) Texas Longhorns

    Texas
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -205

  • 5) LSU Tigers

    LSU
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -188

  • 6) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -192

  • 7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -115

  • 8) Miami Hurricanes

    Miami (FL)
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -120

  • 9) Clemson Tigers

    Clemson
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +122

  • 10) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +172

  • 11) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +152

  • 11) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +210

  • 13) Auburn Tigers

    Auburn
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +235

  • 14) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +240

  • 15) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +250

  • 16) Florida State Seminoles

    Florida State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +280

  • 17) Utah Utes

    Utah
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +280

  • 18) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +330

  • 19) USC Trojans

    USC
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +310

  • 20) TCU Horned Frogs

    TCU
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +420

  • 21) Michigan Wolverines

    Michigan
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

  • 22) Iowa State Cyclones

    Iowa State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

  • 23) Louisville Cardinals

    Louisville
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +490

  • 24) Illinois Fighting Illini

    Illinois
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +570

