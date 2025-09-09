12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections
John Canady
Host · Writer
14. Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Utah vs. No. 5 USC
No. 11 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 USF vs. No. 7 Penn State
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 82.7%
2 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 80.7%
3 Seed: Texas Longhorns (SEC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 63.0%
4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 61.7%
5 Seed: USC Trojans
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%
6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.0%
7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 54.1%
8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 52.4%
9 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 49.2%
10 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%
11 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.0%
12 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 28.2%
