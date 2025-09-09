Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Utah vs. No. 5 USC

    No. 11 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

    No. 10 USF vs. No. 7 Penn State

    No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 80.7%

  • 3 Seed: Texas Longhorns (SEC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 63.0%

  • 4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 61.7%

  • 5 Seed: USC Trojans

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%

  • 6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.0%

  • 7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 54.1%

  • 8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 52.4%

  • 9 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 49.2%

  • 10 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%

  • 11 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.0%

  • 12 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 28.2%

