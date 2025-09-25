Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 3: Bring on BYU

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

     

    Cincinnati Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +1900

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas Jayhawks

    Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Top 50 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 4 QBR

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 5

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 5

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

ESPN Reveals College Football Playoff Bubble Watch: Who's In, Who's Out After Week 4

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 5

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's Playoff Predictor

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 5

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 10 SEC Football Rivalries Left Unprotected By Annual Matchups

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady

Big Ten Football Week 5 Preview: Picks and Predictions

NCAAF · 24 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Hoover's Hype is Real

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff