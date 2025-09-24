ESPN Reveals College Football Playoff Bubble Watch: Who’s In, Who’s Out After Week 4
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) Independent: Would be out
Would be out: Notre Dame
1) SEC: Would be in
Would be in: Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M
2) SEC: Work to do
Work to do: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas, Vanderbilt
3) SEC: Would be out
Would be out: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina
4) Big Ten: Would be in
Would be in: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State
5) Big Ten: Work to do
Work to do: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, USC, Washington
6) Big Ten: Would be out
Would be out: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin
7) ACC: Would be in
Would be in: Florida State, Miami
8) ACC: Work to do
Work to do: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
9) ACC: Would be out
Would be out: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech
10) Big 12: Would be in
Would be in: Texas Tech
11) Big 12: Work to do
Work to do: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, UCF, Utah
12) Big 12: Would be out
Would be out: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
13) Group of Five: Would be in
Would be in: Memphis
14) Group of Five: Work to do
Work to do: Navy, North Texas, South Florida, Tulane, UNLV
