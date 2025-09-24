Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

ESPN Reveals College Football Playoff Bubble Watch: Who’s In, Who’s Out After Week 4

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 15) Independent: Would be out

    Would be out: Notre Dame

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) SEC: Work to do

    Work to do: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas, Vanderbilt

  • 3) SEC: Would be out

    Would be out: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina

  • 4) Big Ten: Would be in

    Would be in: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State

  • 5) Big Ten: Work to do

    Work to do: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, USC, Washington

  • 6) Big Ten: Would be out

    Would be out: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

  • 7) ACC: Would be in

    Would be in: Florida State, Miami

  • 8) ACC: Work to do

    Work to do: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

  • 9) ACC: Would be out

    Would be out: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech

  • 10) Big 12: Would be in

    Would be in: Texas Tech

  • 11) Big 12: Work to do

    Work to do: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, UCF, Utah

  • 12) Big 12: Would be out

    Would be out: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

  • 13) Group of Five: Would be in

    Would be in: Memphis

  • 14) Group of Five: Work to do

    Work to do: Navy, North Texas, South Florida, Tulane, UNLV

