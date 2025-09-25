Top 50 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 4 QBR

1. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)

Week 4 QBR: #56 | 65.8 in win vs Auburn

John Mateer turned heads in 2024 with a breakout season at Washington State, putting up over 3,100 passing yards and 29 touchdowns through the air while also leading the Cougars in rushing with 826 yards and 15 scores. That’s 44 total touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards of offense—eye-popping production no matter the league.

Now, he’s in Oklahoma alongside his offensive coordinator, looking to inject life into the Sooners' attack. The big question: can Mateer carry that momentum into the grind of SEC play after dominating in the final chapter of the Pac-12? The first few weeks of the season say he is up for the challenge.