NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Ranks Top 5 College Football Quarterback Prospects
John Canady
Host · Writer
5) Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Updated 2025 Stats: 975 Passing Yards | 14 TDs | 0 INT | 84.5 QBR
1) LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Updated 2025 Stats: 733 Passing Yards | 4 TDs | 1 INT | 53.7 QBR
2) John Mateer, Oklahoma
Updated 2025 Stats: 1,215 Passing Yards | 6 TDs | 3 INT | 74.2 QBR
3) Drew Allar, Penn State
Updated 2025 Stats: 626 Passing Yards | 4 TDs | 1 INT | 38.8 QBR
4) Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Updated 2025 Stats: 962 Passing Yards | 6 TDs | 2 INT | 75.2 QBR
