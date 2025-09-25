2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 5 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +176
Georgia Tech Odds to Win ACC: +410
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +15000
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears
California Odds to Win the ACC: +3500
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +4000
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +1000
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Pitt Odds to Win the ACC: +5000
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2200
