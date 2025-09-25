Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 5 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +176

    Georgia Tech Odds to Win ACC: +410

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +3500

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +4000

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +1000

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Pitt Odds to Win the ACC: +5000

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2200

