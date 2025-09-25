Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 30 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 30) Navy Midshipmen

    Projected W-L Record: 8.3-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.0

    Projected W-L Record: 8.3-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • 2) Memphis Tigers

    Projected W-L Record: 10.8-1.8 | Win Out %: 11.6

  • 3) Ohio State Buckeyes

    Projected W-L Record: 10.7-1.7 | Win Out %: 9.3

  • 4) Oregon Ducks

    Projected W-L Record: 10.4-2.0 | Win Out %: 6.7

  • 5) Indiana Hoosiers

    Projected W-L Record: 10.4-1.9 | Win Out %: 6.7

  • 6) Ole Miss Rebels

    Projected W-L Record: 10.4-2.0 | Win Out %: 5.3

  • 7) North Texas Mean Green

    Projected W-L Record: 10.3-2.3 | Win Out %: 5.2

  • 8) Georgia Bulldogs

    Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 4.0

  • 9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 3.9

  • 10) UNLV Rebels

    Projected W-L Record: 9.9-2.6 | Win Out %: 3.1

  • 11) BYU Cougars

    Projected W-L Record: 9.6-2.8 | Win Out %: 2.7

  • 12) Florida State Seminoles

    Projected W-L Record: 9.7-2.7 | Win Out %: 2.3

  • 13) USC Trojans

    Projected W-L Record: 9.7-2.6 | Win Out %: 1.9

  • 14) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Projected W-L Record: 9.3-2.9 | Win Out %: 1.4

  • 15) TCU Horned Frogs

    Projected W-L Record: 9.1-3.2 | Win Out %: 1.1

  • 16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Projected W-L Record: 9.3-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.5

  • 17) Missouri Tigers

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.5

  • 18) Texas A&M Aggies

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.5

  • 19) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Projected W-L Record: 8.6-3.5 | Win Out %: 0.3

  • 20) Iowa State Cyclones

    Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2

  • 21) Louisville Cardinals

    Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2

  • 22) Arizona Wildcats

    Projected W-L Record: 7.5-4.5 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 23) LSU Tigers

    Projected W-L Record: 8.1-4.0 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 24) Oklahoma Sooners

    Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 25) Houston Cougars

    Projected W-L Record: 7.7-4.4 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 26) Washington Huskies

    Projected W-L Record: 8.5-3.6 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 27) UCF Knights

    Projected W-L Record: 7.6-4.5 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 28) Maryland Terrapins

    Projected W-L Record: 7.2-4.8 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • 29) Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Projected W-L Record: 6.1-5.9 | Win Out %: 0.0

