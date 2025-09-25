ESPN Ranks College Football’s 30 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out
John Canady
Host · Writer
30) Navy Midshipmen
Projected W-L Record: 8.3-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.0
1) Miami Hurricanes
Projected W-L Record: 11.1-1.6 | Win Out %: 15.9
2) Memphis Tigers
Projected W-L Record: 10.8-1.8 | Win Out %: 11.6
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected W-L Record: 10.7-1.7 | Win Out %: 9.3
4) Oregon Ducks
Projected W-L Record: 10.4-2.0 | Win Out %: 6.7
5) Indiana Hoosiers
Projected W-L Record: 10.4-1.9 | Win Out %: 6.7
6) Ole Miss Rebels
Projected W-L Record: 10.4-2.0 | Win Out %: 5.3
7) North Texas Mean Green
Projected W-L Record: 10.3-2.3 | Win Out %: 5.2
8) Georgia Bulldogs
Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 4.0
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 3.9
10) UNLV Rebels
Projected W-L Record: 9.9-2.6 | Win Out %: 3.1
11) BYU Cougars
Projected W-L Record: 9.6-2.8 | Win Out %: 2.7
12) Florida State Seminoles
Projected W-L Record: 9.7-2.7 | Win Out %: 2.3
13) USC Trojans
Projected W-L Record: 9.7-2.6 | Win Out %: 1.9
14) Penn State Nittany Lions
Projected W-L Record: 9.3-2.9 | Win Out %: 1.4
15) TCU Horned Frogs
Projected W-L Record: 9.1-3.2 | Win Out %: 1.1
16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Projected W-L Record: 9.3-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.5
17) Missouri Tigers
Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.5
18) Texas A&M Aggies
Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.5
19) Vanderbilt Commodores
Projected W-L Record: 8.6-3.5 | Win Out %: 0.3
20) Iowa State Cyclones
Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2
21) Louisville Cardinals
Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2
22) Arizona Wildcats
Projected W-L Record: 7.5-4.5 | Win Out %: 0.1
23) LSU Tigers
Projected W-L Record: 8.1-4.0 | Win Out %: 0.1
24) Oklahoma Sooners
Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.1
25) Houston Cougars
Projected W-L Record: 7.7-4.4 | Win Out %: 0.1
26) Washington Huskies
Projected W-L Record: 8.5-3.6 | Win Out %: 0.1
27) UCF Knights
Projected W-L Record: 7.6-4.5 | Win Out %: 0.1
28) Maryland Terrapins
Projected W-L Record: 7.2-4.8 | Win Out %: 0.0
29) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Projected W-L Record: 6.1-5.9 | Win Out %: 0.0
