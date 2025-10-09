Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

2025 Group of 5 Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Time and Date: TBA

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2000

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +7500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Salute to Veterans Bowl

    December 16, 2025

    Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

    Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1700

    Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +165

    Old Dominion Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Cure Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

    Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +200

    San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1200

  • 68 Ventures Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos

    UL Monroe Odds to Win the SBC: +2500

    Western Michigan Odds to Win the SBC: +650

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats

    Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +700

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +1000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Gasparilla Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +390

    Tulane Odds to Make the CFP: +440

     

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    December 22, 2025

    Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats

    Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000

    Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +310

  • Boca Raton Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls

    Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +5500

    Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +3500

  • New Orleans Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

    Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +15000

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +200

    Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.

  • Frisco Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

    Rice Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +2200

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Hawaii Bowl

    December 24, 2025

    South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +380

    South Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +410

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets

    Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +240

  • First Responder Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    North Texas vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

    North Texas Odds to Win the AAC: +410

    Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +2700

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Military Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange

    Army Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

     

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1100

    East Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

    Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

  • Arizona Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Miami (OH) Redhawks

    Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700

    Fresno State Odds to Make the CFP: OTB

    Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +400

  • New Mexico Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers

    Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +30000

    FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1100

     

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +450

     

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

  • Armed Forces Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames

    Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Time and Date: TBA

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2200

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Time and Date: TBA

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2000

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +7500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Power Ranking All 28 One-Loss Teams in College Football

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Grant White

The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Paul Connor

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Schedule

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Week 7 Picks: Thursday Night Best Bets

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN's Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN's Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2026 NFL Draft Odds: Kalshi Ranks Top 15 Players for No. 1 Slot

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Paul Connor

Week 7 College Football Predictions for All 18 Top 25 Matchups

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sammy Jacobs