2025 Group of 5 Bowl Projections Into Week 7 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Bahamas Bowl
Time and Date: TBA
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2000
Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +7500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -105
Boise State Odds to Make the CFP: +2200
Salute to Veterans Bowl
December 16, 2025
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1700
Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +165
Old Dominion Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Cure Bowl
December 17, 2025
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +200
San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1200
68 Ventures Bowl
December 17, 2025
UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos
UL Monroe Odds to Win the SBC: +2500
Western Michigan Odds to Win the SBC: +650
Myrtle Beach Bowl
December 19, 2025
Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats
Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +700
Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +1000
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +390
Tulane Odds to Make the CFP: +440
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
December 22, 2025
Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats
Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000
Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +310
Boca Raton Bowl
December 23, 2025
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls
Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +5500
Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +3500
New Orleans Bowl
December 23, 2025
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +15000
Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +200
Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Rice Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +2200
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Hawaii Bowl
December 24, 2025
South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies
South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +380
South Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +410
New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +240
First Responder Bowl
December 26, 2025
North Texas vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
North Texas Odds to Win the AAC: +410
Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +2700
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Army Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1100
East Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +2500
Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.
Arizona Bowl
December 27, 2025
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Miami (OH) Redhawks
Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700
Fresno State Odds to Make the CFP: OTB
Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +400
New Mexico Bowl
December 27, 2025
Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers
Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +30000
FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1100
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +450
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars
March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!
Armed Forces Bowl
January 2, 2025
Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames
Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600
Bahamas Bowl
Time and Date: TBA
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2200
Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500
Bahamas Bowl
Time and Date: TBA
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2000
Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +7500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -105
Boise State Odds to Make the CFP: +2200
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Paul Connor
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Paul Connor
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sammy Jacobs