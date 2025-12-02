5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Regular Season

1. Penn State Nittany Lions
The Penn State Nittany Lions finished the regular season by completing a turnaround, of sorts, rallying to survive a scare against Rutgers and reach 6-6 to make a bowl game. All attention has been on the search for a new head coach after Pat Kraft fired James Franklin more than seven weeks ago. As hires were made around the country and the Lane Kiffin saga came to an ugly conclusion, the main spectacle remaining is in State College. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake emerged as the surprise target for the Nittany Lions. On Sunday night, the Penn State administration was extremely confident they had a deal in place. It would be an odd fit for Sitake, as he’s never coached in any significant capacity outside of Utah. Still, he’s a culture builder and was really wanted by athletic director Kraft. On Monday, as the name began to leak out, BYU boosters fought back and worked throughout the day to boost resources and salary for Sitake and try to keep him “at home” in Provo. Going toe-to-toe with the Church of Latter-Day Saints in a financial battle is a losing proposition. Hiring the coach from BYU is a risk for Penn State. Publicly attempting to hire the coach from BYU and missing out while other targets have been locked up with contract extensions or new jobs? That would qualify as a disaster.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.