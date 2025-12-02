5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Regular Season

5. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin made his choice and bolted from Oxford for Baton Rouge. It was a difficult situation and was handled poorly by Kiffin, which hardly comes as a surprise to anyone. The best regular season in school history has Ole Miss likely hosting a first-round College Football Playoff game, but fans should be worried about the mental state of this team and its coaching staff. They are scrambling to fill out the offensive staff after Kiffin took some of them with him to LSU, and it’s fair to wonder whether or not the team will be able to entirely focus on the goal of winning a national title.

