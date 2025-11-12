College Football: All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks Ranked by ESPN’s QBR

18. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin Badgers

2025 Season QBR: 36.1

Week 11 QBR: 33.5 QBR in win vs Washington (Left game in 1st quarter with leg injury)

Week 12 Matchup: at Indiana

Heisman Odds: OTB

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.