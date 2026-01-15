College Football Transfer Portal: Top 45 Quarterbacks to Know

Breaking down the top 45 quarterbacks to enter the college football transfer portal, highlighting talent, past production, and significant movement this offseason.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

*Leavitt committed to LSU*

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

2) Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

*Mestemaker committed to Oklahoma State*

Drew Mestemaker adds his name to the list of talented quarterbacks available in the transfer portal after a breakout season at North Texas. The Texas native finished his first season as a starter, tossing for 4,129 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he finds himself in the portal, where he’ll immediately become a top target for QB-needy teams.

3) Josh Hoover, TCU

*Hoover committed to Indiana*

Josh Hoover has spent the last four seasons at TCU, where he’s quietly developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Coming off a career year throwing for 3,472 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, the Texas native hits the portal looking to land with a top contender to make a championship run in 2026. Expect Hoover to have several teams interested in his services as one of the top available quarterbacks on the market.

4) Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

*Sorsby committed to Texas Tech*

Brendan Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. The dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map this past year, leading the Bearcats to the best season in recent years, while combining for 36 total touchdowns (27 passing and nine rushing). Sorsby may not be a team’s top option with the names above him available, but he’ll undoubtedly be in the mix to land with a contender, especially if they miss out on the top three names.

5) Demond Williams Jr., Washington

*Williams returned to Washington*

Demond Williams Jr. becomes one of the most interesting stories in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Washington less than a week after signing a contract to return for the 2026 season. Following a breakout season, totaling 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing) and only eight interceptions, the Huskies were set to make the dual-threat QB one of the highest-paid players in the nation. Now, Washington is prepared to take legal action in hopes of ensuring Williams plays on his contract, while the QB has his mind set on a major payday to leave the Huskies.

6) Husan Longstreet, USC

Husan Longstreet committed to USC as a highly touted five-star recruit out of high school. The dual-threat QB was expected to emerge as a star for the Trojans, but after the return of Jayden Maiava, the quarterback has opted to continue his development elsewhere. After entering the portal, Longstreet is expected to be pursued by several top programs.

7) Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

*Raiola committed to Oregon*

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just weeks after Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is also the star quarterback’s uncle. The writing was on the wall for the former five-star to depart from the program following the move, especially when factoring in the back-to-back lackluster seasons for the Cornhuskers through Raiola’s first two years. The dynamic quarterback will have several suitors as he’s a marquee name on the market.

8) DJ Lagway, Florida

*Lagway committed to Baylor*

DJ Lagway is another significant addition to the transfer portal, announcing his intent to seek a fresh start after another underwhelming year for the Florida Gators. The former five-star recruit seemed committed to the Gators, even after the departure of head coach Billy Napier, but clearly, plans have changed following the team’s season. Now, the Texas native is among the top players available and will be a considerable priority target for several contending programs.

9) Byrum Brown, South Florida

*Brown committed to Auburn*

Byrum Brown finds himself in the transfer portal after a breakout season at USF. The dual-threat quarterback finished the season with 42 touchdowns (28 passing, 14 rushing) and only seven interceptions, leading the way for the Bulls. Following the head coaching change at South Florida, Brown has opted to hit the portal and test his value on the open market.

10) Deuce Knight, Auburn

*Knight committed to Ole Miss*

Deuce Knight adds his name to the list of former five-star recruits set to enter the transfer portal following the head coaching change at Auburn. Knight served as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, totaling 25 pass attempts, completing 17 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mississippi native racked up 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving his versatility as a dual-threat QB in his limited role. Expect Knight to draw plenty of interest on the open market with several contending teams looking to land the former top recruit.

11) Rocco Becht, Iowa State

*Becht committed to Penn State*

Entering the 2025 season, Rocco Becht was viewed as a potential candidate to watch, aiming to put himself among the nation’s top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, following head coach Matt Campbell’s departure from the Cyclones, Becht enters the portal, where he becomes a top available QB in the portal with the chance for a bounce-back season in 2026.

12) Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

*Joseph committed to Wisconsin*

Colton Joseph immediately becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal after a career year at Old Dominion. Totaling 21 touchdowns and only ten interceptions, while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the Group of Five, Joseph looks to prove his worth on a new squad.

13) Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

*Simmons committed to Missouri*

Austin Simmons is one of the more recent entries to the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Ole Miss. The left-handed quarterback entered the season as the Rebels’ starter, but after an up-and-down start, he eventually lost his starting spot following an injury. Still, with plenty of potential, Simmons will likely find a fresh start rather quickly in the portal.

14) Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

15) Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

*Minchey committed to Kentucky*

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most interesting names in it. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit will look for a fresh start, and considering the quarterback-needy teams across the nation, he’ll likely have an abundance of options to choose from.

16) Lincoln Kienholz, Ohio State

*Kienholz committed to Louisville*

Lincoln Kienholz committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit out of high school, hoping to eventually become the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes offense. Unfortunately, after losing a tight QB competition in the offseason to another former top recruit and eventual Heisman finalist, Julian Sayin. After serving as a backup at OSU for the last three years, Kienholz has entered the transfer portal, hoping to find an opportunity to lead his own offense in 2026.

17) Cutter Boley, Kentucky

*Committed to Arizona State*

Cutter Boley committed to Kentucky as a top recruit out of high school. The pocket passer found himself being thrown into the fire unexpectedly as a freshman after a slow start on offense for the Wildcats. Still, tossing 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Boley showed flashes of his ability to be a solid game manager, which is why he garnered plenty of interest in the transfer portal after entering.

18) Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

*Committed to Nebraska*

Anthony Colandrea began his college career at Virginia, where he struggled to prove how dynamic he could be leading an offense. Transferring to UNLV, the Florida native hoped to use a fresh start and the chance to learn under an offensive-minded head coach, Dan Mullen, to his advantage. The quarterback looked poised for a breakout season in 2025. After winning the starting QB job, Colandrea showed just how dynamic he could be running an offense, totaling 33 total touchdowns (23 passing, 10 rushing) and only nine interceptions. Now, the rising senior enters the portal looking to use his breakout season to land with a top program in the P4.

19) Alonza Barnett III, JMU

*Barnett committed to UCF*

Alonza Barnett III joins the wave of talented quarterback options to enter the transfer portal for what is expected to be a hectic offseason in college football. The dual-threat quarterback helped lead the Dukes to the College Football Playoff after a breakout season, passing for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while adding 589 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Keep an eye on Barnett in the transfer portal to find a new home fairly quickly.

20) Austin Novosad, Oregon

Austin Novosad has spent the last three seasons at Oregon, where he’s patiently waited for his opportunity to run the Ducks’ offense and allow for Dan Lanning to help him prove he’s one of the best QB prospects in the nation. However, after yet another season serving as a backup, Novosad has finally pulled the plug on the waiting game, hoping that a fresh start in the transfer portal will allow him to see the field immediately in 2026.

21) Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

*Committed to Northwestern*

Aidan Chiles is a former top recruit who initially committed to Oregon State out of high school. The quarterback transferred to Michigan State, hoping to prove why he was a highly touted recruit. In two seasons with the Spartans, Chiles totaled 23 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Now, he hits the portal looking to hit the restart button again, looking to land in an offensive system that better suits his skillset.

22) Katin Houser, East Carolina

*Houser committed to Illinois*

Katin Houser is yet another breakout quarterback set to enter the transfer portal after a career year at East Carolina. The former Michigan State transfer combined for 28 total touchdowns (19 passing, nine rushing) and only six interceptionson the season. Now, he’s set to re-enter the transfer portal, and his stint with the Pirates proves he’s ready to compete for a top program.

23) Beau Pribula, Missouri

Beau Pribula spent the first two seasons of his college career at Penn State, where he served as Drew Allar’s backup. Ahead of the 2025 season, the dual-threat quarterback entered the transfer portal with the hope of finding a starting role to lead his own offense. Pribula received that opportunity at Missouri, where he totaled 11 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and nine interceptions this past season, leading the Tigers. Now, he finds himself back in the portal, hoping to try his hand at another fresh start.

24) Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech

*Philo committed to Florida*

Aaron Philo committed to Georgia Tech as a top recruit out of high school, hoping to be the eventual Haynes King replacement for the Yellow Jackets in the near future. Unfortunately, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s departure from the program led Philo to enter the portal before ever getting the chance to prove he could be that successor. Nonetheless, Philo will undoubtedly have a market to prove why he was a highly touted high school prospect.

25) Air Noland, South Carolina

Air Noland became a top quarterback option in the transfer portal last offseason after departing from Ohio State, where he initially committed as a top recruit out of high school. The young QB opted to take his talents to South Carolina, prioritizing the opportunity to learn under an NFL-minded offensive coordinator, Mike Shula. Fast forward to now, after Shula’s firing, Noland finds himself back in the transfer portal, seeking an opportunity not only to play but also to continue his development elsewhere.

26) Luke Kromenhoek, Mississippi State

*Committed to USF*

Luke Kromenhoek initially committed to Florida State out of high school as a five-star recruit. After a down season in his freshman year with the Seminoles, the quarterback opted to hit the portal, not only hoping to compete for a starting spot but to find a situation that could develop his game. Kromenhoek landed at Mississippi State, where he ultimately found himself in a backup role to Blake Shapen. Now, the former top recruit heads back to the portal.

27) Marcus Stokes, West Florida

*Committed to Memphis*

Marcus Stokes enters the transfer portal after a breakout season at West Florida, totaling 3,664 yards and 40 touchdowns this past year. The star QB enters the portal after being nominated for the Harlon Hill (D2 Heisman) award. Since entering the portal, Stokes has been rumored to be garnering significant interest, which should bode well for a robust market.

28) Alex Manske, Iowa State

*Manske committed to Penn State*

Alex Manske committed to Iowa State as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. The pocket passing quarterback served as the team’s backup to starter and fellow transfer portal addition Rocco Becht during his lone season with the Cyclones. Following the departure of former head coach Matt Campbell, Manske enters the transfer portal seeking a change of scenery of his own.

29) Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

30) Bryce Baker, North Carolina

*Baker committed to Virginia*

Bryce Baker committed to North Carolina out of high school as a four-star recruit, but the hiring of Bill Belichick complicated his recruiting process. Nonetheless, after rumors swirled about Baker’s potential decision to de-commit, the quarterback opted to stand pat to his commitment to UNC. Nonetheless, after one season in Chapel Hill, the former top recruit finds himself seeking a change of scenery in the transfer portal.

31) Jaden Craig, Harvard

*Craig committed to TCU*

Jaden Craig has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks over the last couple of seasons at Harvard, but due to the play coming for a smaller football program, the New Jersey native has flown under the radar. In the last two seasons, Craig has combined for 48 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions, proving to be a reliable decision maker on offense. Now, he hits the portal seeking his chance to prove his skillset on a larger stage.

32) Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin

*Edwards Jr. committed to North Carolina*

Billy Edwards Jr. began his college career at Maryland, where he eventually turned heads during his 2024 campaign as a starter for the Terrapins. After an impressive season for the Terps, the dual-threat QB hit the portal last offseason, where he initially committed to Michigan before deciding a fresh start at Wisconsin would allow him to play right away. Unfortunately, injuries took over his lone year at Wisconsin, leading him to return to the transfer portal in search of yet another fresh start.

33) Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

*Lonergan committed to Rutgers*

Dylan Lonergan started his college career at Alabama, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Boston College to play under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. However, after tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season with the Eagles, the Georgia native now finds himself back in the transfer portal seeking a fresh start.

34) AJ Hill, Memphis

*Hill committed to Arkansas*

AJ Hill committed to Memphis as a top-ranked quarterback out of high school with the chance to be a core piece for the Tigers’ movement in the American Conference. However, after one season with the Tigers, the Georgia native has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal following the team’s change in head coach. Hill will have several suitors to choose from as he becomes one of the most underrated quarterbacks on the open market.

35) Miles O’Neill, Texas A&M

*O’Neill committed to North Carolina*

Miles O’Neill committed to Texas A&M out of high school as a top recruit, where he spent the last couple of years serving as a backup in the Aggies’ offense. The quarterback has the potential to be a starter in the right system, but with Marcel Reed expected to return to College Station for another season, the former top prospect hits the portal.

36) JC French IV, Georgia Southern

*French committed to Cincinnati*

JC French IV adds his name to the list of available quarterbacks in the transfer portal following three seasons at Georgia Southern. Coming off a career-year tossing for 2,929 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, the six-foot-one signal caller hits the portal as a redshirt senior looking to use his final year of eligibility to his advantage.

37) Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Jaylen Raynor has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas State, where he’s quietly proven to be a more than capable dual-threat quarterback. Coming off a career year, where he totaled 26 touchdowns (19 passing, 7 rushing), the North Carolina native enters the portal hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage to showcase his skillset on a larger stage.

38) Trey Owens, Texas

Trey Owens committed to Texas as a top recruit out of high school, who seems poised to be the next man up in Steve Sarkisian’s offense down the road. Nonetheless, after a bit of a down year for the Longhorns, the eventual return of Arch Manning led Owens to enter the portal, allowing him to see the field sooner rather than later.

39) Isaac Wilson, Utah

*Committed to Colorado*

Issac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, adds his name to the transfer portal after serving as the backup quarterback at Utah this past season. The former four-star recruit has the talent to lead his own offense, which is precisely why he opted to enter the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

40) Amari Odom, Kennesaw State

*Odom committed to Syracuse*

Amari Odom began his college career at Wofford, where he spent two seasons before electing to pursue a fresh start in the transfer portal. The dual-threat quarterback landed at Kennesaw State ahead of the 2025 season and quickly earned the starting job for the Owls. Putting together a rather impressive season totaling 26 touchdowns (19 passing, seven rushing) and only eight interceptions, Odom has opted to hit the portal, hoping another fresh start similarly benefits him.

41) Arrington Maiden, Memphis

*Committed to JMU*

Arrington Maiden spent the last two seasons at Memphis, where he’s served as a backup quarterback for the Tigers. Following the departure of head coach Ryan Silverfield, Maiden opted to enter the transfer portal seeking a chance to compete for a starting spot entering year three. Now, he finds that opportunity at James Madison ahead of 2026.

42) Jadyn Davis, Michigan

Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit out of high school. Finding himself hidden in the depth chart to start his Wolverines career, Davis entered the offseason with the transfer portal seeming like a likely option. Following the recent head-coaching saga in Ann Arbor, Davis makes it official and becomes a top QB option in the transfer portal.

43) Walker Eget, San Jose State

Walker Eget has spent the last four seasons at San Jose State, where he emerged as a solid starting quarterback in 2025. After tossing for 17 touchdowns and only nine interceptions this past year, the California native has opted to hit the portal using his final bit of eligibility to prove his abilities in a better situation.

44) Jake Merklinger, Tennessee

Jake Merklinger initially committed to Tennessee as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After two seasons with the Volunteers, the Georgia native has opted to enter the transfer portal, having lost confidence that he could start anytime soon. Now, Merklinger lands in the portal seeking a change of scenery.

45) Ashton Daniels, Auburn

*Daniels committed to Florida State*

Ashton Daniels has become a bit of a journeyman throughout the start of his college career. After three seasons at Stanford, the quarterback transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2025 season, where he quickly found himself serving as the Tigers’ backup quarterback. Hoping that another fresh start allows him to finally see the field, Daniels entered the portal and quickly found a home in the ACC at Florida State.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.