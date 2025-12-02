College Football Week 15 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s Championship Weekend and the grand finale of the College Football season! Every Tuesday, we kick things off with our best bets of the week!

Check out what bets we’re targeting with this week’s selections!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -2.5 | Total: 47.5

UGA -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: UGA -145 | ALA +125

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Thirteen weeks of dominant football meant nothing for the Texas A&M Aggies. The formerly third-ranked squad dropped a Week 14 decision to the Texas Longhorns, paving the way for an SEC Championship Game tilt between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. These evenly matched teams take to the field Saturday afternoon, in what will surely feel like a home game for the Bulldogs.

Neither team has looked exceptional on offense of late. The Bulldogs are down to 5.0 yards per play over their previous five, reducing their season-long average to 5.8. Still, that’s better than what we’ve seen from the Crimson Tide in recent outings. Alabama has averaged just 4.7 yards per play, below its 5.6-yard average.

Still, those offensive shortcomings have been negated by elite defensive play. Georgia remains one of the best in the country at limiting opponents’ offenses. So far this season, they rank 13th in total and 12th in scoring defense, as evidenced by their 4.8 yards per play allowed. That’s a hair better than what the Crimson Tide has shown, holding opponents to 4.9 yards per play this year.

As inferred by the spread, these teams are evenly matched. As such, the winner of this matchup will be decided by which team makes the most of their scoring opportunities. In that regard, we give the edge to the Bulldogs. Georgia has recorded 35 or more points in three of its previous four and all but two of its last six. Conversely, Bama has eclipsed 27 points only once over its past three FBS showdowns.

The home-friendly crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium amplifies Georgia’s advantage. We’re laying the points with the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Best Bet: Georgia -2.5

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: UVA -3.5 | Total: 57.5

UVA -3.5 | 57.5 Moneyline: UVA -175 | DUKE +150

The ACC had a smattering of 6-2 teams in the championship race. Alas, it was the Duke Blue Devils who earned the honor of taking on the Virginia Cavaliers in this year’s winner-take-all showdown. The 19th-ranked Cavaliers are the presumptive favorites, but we expect Duke to give Virginia more than it can handle.

Virginia’s offense had no problem moving the ball against the Blue Devils when these teams met back in Week 12. The Cavs put up 540 yards of total offense, including 224 rushing yards. That was the difference as they held onto the ball for nearly 36 minutes en route to a 17-point win as +4.5 underdogs.

Therein lies the first focal point. The betting market had Duke out in front in this first matchup. While the Blue Devils severely underachieved relative to expectations, the first meeting wasn’t a reflection of their full potential. Duke operates one of the most efficient offenses in the conference. They rank 34th in total offense, using their 421.4 yards per game to generate 34.6 points, the 19th-most in the FBS.

Virginia’s passing defense held up against the Blue Devils’ attack in Week 12, but we’re anticipating a letdown at Bank of America Stadium. The Cavaliers have been operating well above expected, limiting their last three opponents to a combined 345 yards. That puts them significantly ahead of their season-long average of 186.6 passing yards per game, implying they are regression candidates in the short term.

It may not be enough to secure victory, but we expect the Blue Devils to fire on all cylinders on Saturday night. This contest has all the makings of a field goal game. Give us the points in the ACC Championship.

Best Bet: Duke +3.5

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -4.5 | Total: 47.5

OSU -4.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: OSU -200 | IU +170

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t faced a sincere challenge all season. The defending champs ran roughshod over their 2025 opponents, earning a perfect 12-0 record through the regular season. But with the Indiana Hoosiers awaiting them in the Big Ten Championship, the Buckeyes’ defense will be challenged for the first time all season.

Ohio State’s defensive metrics are the best in the country. They rank first in total defense, passing defense, and scoring defense, holding opponents to a paltry 3.7 yards per game. However, outside of a Week 1 clash versus Texas and a Week 14 rivalry showdown versus Michigan, this team is relatively untested. Despite the Mickey Mouse competition, Ohio State’s offensive metrics are nothing to write home about.

Indiana’s ascent up the college football ranks is built on elite offensive performances. This season, they managed 483.8 yards per game, ranking 36th in passing and ninth in rushing yards per game. Altogether, they compiled the second-most points and top-ranked third-down conversion rating. That’s an offensive efficiency unlike anything the Buckeyes have seen this season.

Big Ten games tend to be lower-scoring affairs, but we expect offensive fireworks in this primetime matchup. The Hoosiers have something to prove and have gone over the total in five of their last six. Ohio State will be forced to keep pace, and can expose the flaws in Indiana’s secondary. This one could be closer than the betting line implies, but our preferred entry point is the over in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Best Bet: IU-OSU Over 47.5

Assuredly, bettors can anticipate a thrilling weekend of college football in Week 15. Our analysis points us toward three top plays. We’re laying the points with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, backing Duke as underdogs in the ACC Championship Game, and taking the over in the Big Ten Championship Game between the top two-ranked teams in the country.

