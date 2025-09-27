Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football season is rolling, and SportsGrid has you covered. Explore the whole Ohio State Buckeyes schedule with a game-by-game look right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Ohio State gets back to it after having its first bye of the season last week. At 3-0, the Buckeyes chase down their dreams of repeating as National Champions. 

The Buckeyes hit the road to meet the Washington Huskies in Week 5. Even as visitors, Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite and sits at -350 on the moneyline.   

Ohio State also sports the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +220, and the Buckeyes also have the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +600.

What does the rest of the Buckeyes’ schedule look like this season? Dive in below. 

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7
Sept. 6 Ohio State 56, Grambling 0
Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 at Washington
Oct. 4 vs Minnesota
Oct. 11 at No. 9 Illinois
Oct. 18 at Wisconsin
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs No. 2 Penn State
Nov. 8 @ Purdue 
Nov. 15 at UCLA
Nov. 22 vs Rutgers
Nov. 29 at No. 21 Michigan

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Michigan Play Today? College Football Schedule for Wolverines' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Texas Tech Play Today? College Football Schedule for Red Raiders' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

College Football Week 5 Picks: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Best Bets

NCAAF · 18 hours ago

Danny Mogollon