Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

The 2025 college football season is rolling, and SportsGrid has you covered. Explore the whole Ohio State Buckeyes schedule with a game-by-game look right here.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Ohio State gets back to it after having its first bye of the season last week. At 3-0, the Buckeyes chase down their dreams of repeating as National Champions.

The Buckeyes hit the road to meet the Washington Huskies in Week 5. Even as visitors, Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite and sits at -350 on the moneyline.

Ohio State also sports the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +220, and the Buckeyes also have the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +600.

What does the rest of the Buckeyes’ schedule look like this season? Dive in below.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7 Sept. 6 Ohio State 56, Grambling 0 Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 at Washington Oct. 4 vs Minnesota Oct. 11 at No. 9 Illinois Oct. 18 at Wisconsin Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs No. 2 Penn State Nov. 8 @ Purdue Nov. 15 at UCLA Nov. 22 vs Rutgers Nov. 29 at No. 21 Michigan

