Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
College football is back and rolling in full force, and the 2025 season is already delivering. Want to know what’s ahead for the Buckeyes? Dive into Ohio State’s full schedule with a detailed game-by-game look.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Does Ohio State Play Today?
Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play in Week 7 of the college football season. Ohio State travels to Memorial Stadium after a big win over Minnesota, 42-3. At 5-0, the Buckeyes are locked in on their goal of repeating as National Champions, as they hit the road to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite and sits at -620 on the moneyline.
The Buckeyes are also sporting the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +125, and the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +430.
What does the rest of Ohio State’s schedule look like this season? Dive in below.
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Aug. 30
|Ohio State 14, Texas 7
|Sept. 6
|Ohio State 70, Grambling 0
|Sept. 13
|Ohio State 37, Ohio 9
|Sept. 20
|Bye
|Sept. 27
|Ohio State 24, Washington 6
|Oct. 4
|Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3
|Oct. 11
|at Illinois
|Oct. 18
|at Wisconsin
|Oct. 25
|Bye
|Nov. 1
|vs Penn State
|Nov. 8
|@ Purdue
|Nov. 15
|at UCLA
|Nov. 22
|vs Rutgers
|Nov. 29
|at Michigan
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Paul Connor
NCAAF · 2 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 days ago
John Canady