Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


College football is back and rolling in full force, and the 2025 season is already delivering. Want to know what’s ahead for the Buckeyes? Dive into Ohio State’s full schedule with a detailed game-by-game look.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play in Week 7 of the college football season. Ohio State travels to Memorial Stadium after a big win over Minnesota, 42-3. At 5-0, the Buckeyes are locked in on their goal of repeating as National Champions, as they hit the road to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite and sits at -620 on the moneyline.   

The Buckeyes are also sporting the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +125, and the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +430.

What does the rest of Ohio State’s schedule look like this season? Dive in below. 

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7
Sept. 6 Ohio State 70, Grambling 0
Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 Ohio State 24, Washington 6
Oct. 4 Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3
Oct. 11 at Illinois
Oct. 18 at Wisconsin
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs Penn State
Nov. 8 @ Purdue 
Nov. 15 at UCLA
Nov. 22 vs Rutgers
Nov. 29 at Michigan

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Big Ten Week 7 Expert Picks and Best Bets for Friday & Saturday

NCAAF · 19 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

ESPN Ranks Top 10 Freshmen Quarterbacks in College Football

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

ESPN Ranks College Football's 27 1-Loss Teams By Strength of Record

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Week 7 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Grant White

College Football Week 7 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Power Ranking All 28 One-Loss Teams in College Football

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Grant White

The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Paul Connor

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Schedule

NCAAF · 2 days ago

John Canady

USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 2 days ago

John Canady