Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

College football is back and rolling in full force, and the 2025 season is already delivering. Want to know what’s ahead for the Buckeyes? Dive into Ohio State’s full schedule with a detailed game-by-game look.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play in Week 7 of the college football season. Ohio State travels after a big win over Minnesota, 42-3. At 5-0, the Buckeyes are locked in on their goal of repeating as National Champions, as they hit the road to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite and sits at -620 on the moneyline.

The Buckeyes are also sporting the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +125, and the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +430.

What does the rest of Ohio State’s schedule look like this season? Dive in below.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7 Sept. 6 Ohio State 70, Grambling 0 Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 Ohio State 24, Washington 6 Oct. 4 Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 Oct. 11 at Illinois Oct. 18 at Wisconsin Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs Penn State Nov. 8 @ Purdue Nov. 15 at UCLA Nov. 22 vs Rutgers Nov. 29 at Michigan

