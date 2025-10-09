ESPN Ranks College Football’s 15 Unbeaten Teams by Remaining Strength of Schedule
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
15) Navy Midshipmen
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 136
1) Miami Hurricanes
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 15
2) Texas A&M Aggies
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 18
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 34
4) Ole Miss Rebels
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 44
5) Oregon Ducks
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 48
6) Oklahoma Sooners
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 64
7) Indiana Hoosiers
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 70
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 81
9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 102
10) BYU Cougars
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 105
11) Missouri Tigers
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 109
12) Memphis Tigers
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 127
13) North Texas Mean Green
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 132
14) UNLV Rebels
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 133
