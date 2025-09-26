Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 30 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Record

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 30) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Strength of Record Rank: 51

  • 2) Georgia Bulldogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 2

  • 3) Oklahoma Sooners

    Strength of Record Rank: 3

  • 4) Miami Hurricanes

    Strength of Record Rank: 4

  • 5) Florida State Seminoles

    Strength of Record Rank: 5

  • 6) Ohio State Buckeyes

    Strength of Record Rank: 6

  • 7) Ole Miss Rebels

    Strength of Record Rank: 7

  • 8) LSU Tigers

    Strength of Record Rank: 8

  • 9) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Strength of Record Rank: 9

  • 10) Missouri Tigers

    Strength of Record Rank: 10

  • 11) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Strength of Record Rank: 11

  • 12) Iowa State Cyclones

    Strength of Record Rank: 12

  • 13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Strength of Record Rank: 13

  • 14) Memphis Tigers

    Strength of Record Rank: 14

  • 15) Indiana Hoosiers

    Strength of Record Rank: 15

  • 16) Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 17

  • 17) BYU Cougars

    Strength of Record Rank: 18

  • 18) TCU Horned Frogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 19

  • 19) Maryland Terrapins

    Strength of Record Rank: 20

  • 20) USC Trojans

    Strength of Record Rank: 22

  • 21) Oregon Ducks

    Strength of Record Rank: 23

  • 22) Houston Cougars

    Strength of Record Rank: 26

  • 23) North Texas Mean Green

    Strength of Record Rank: 27

  • 24) Arizona Wildcats

    Strength of Record Rank: 29

  • 25) UNLV Rebels

    Strength of Record Rank: 32

  • 26) Louisville Cardinals

    Strength of Record Rank: 33

  • 27) Washington Huskies

    Strength of Record Rank: 39

  • 28) UCF Knights

    Strength of Record Rank: 41

  • 29) Navy Midshipmen

    Strength of Record Rank: 45

