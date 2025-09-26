ESPN Ranks College Football’s 30 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Record
John Canady
Host · Writer
30) Penn State Nittany Lions
Strength of Record Rank: 51
1) Texas A&M Aggies
Strength of Record Rank: 1
2) Georgia Bulldogs
Strength of Record Rank: 2
3) Oklahoma Sooners
Strength of Record Rank: 3
4) Miami Hurricanes
Strength of Record Rank: 4
5) Florida State Seminoles
Strength of Record Rank: 5
6) Ohio State Buckeyes
Strength of Record Rank: 6
7) Ole Miss Rebels
Strength of Record Rank: 7
8) LSU Tigers
Strength of Record Rank: 8
9) Vanderbilt Commodores
Strength of Record Rank: 9
10) Missouri Tigers
Strength of Record Rank: 10
11) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Strength of Record Rank: 11
12) Iowa State Cyclones
Strength of Record Rank: 12
13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Strength of Record Rank: 13
14) Memphis Tigers
Strength of Record Rank: 14
15) Indiana Hoosiers
Strength of Record Rank: 15
16) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Strength of Record Rank: 17
17) BYU Cougars
Strength of Record Rank: 18
18) TCU Horned Frogs
Strength of Record Rank: 19
19) Maryland Terrapins
Strength of Record Rank: 20
20) USC Trojans
Strength of Record Rank: 22
21) Oregon Ducks
Strength of Record Rank: 23
22) Houston Cougars
Strength of Record Rank: 26
23) North Texas Mean Green
Strength of Record Rank: 27
24) Arizona Wildcats
Strength of Record Rank: 29
25) UNLV Rebels
Strength of Record Rank: 32
26) Louisville Cardinals
Strength of Record Rank: 33
27) Washington Huskies
Strength of Record Rank: 39
28) UCF Knights
Strength of Record Rank: 41
29) Navy Midshipmen
Strength of Record Rank: 45
