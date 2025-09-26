2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 5 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +3500
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Ole Miss Odds to Make the CFP: +245
Ole Miss Odds to Win the SEC: +1200
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +285
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +4000
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars
Alabama Odds to Make the CFP: +102
Alabama Odds to Win the SEC: +450
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +3500
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +20000
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers
Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +280
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2200
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
South Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +5000
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +270
Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +3000
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +1260
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +6000
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
