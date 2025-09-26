Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 5 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators

    Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +3500

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +285

    Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +4000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

    Alabama Odds to Make the CFP: +102

    Alabama Odds to Win the SEC: +450

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +3500

    Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +20000

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +280

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2200

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    South Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +5000

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

     

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +270

    Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +3000

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +1260

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +6000

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

