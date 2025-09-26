2025 Group of 5 Bowl Projections Into Week 5 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Bahamas Bowl
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1400
Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +300
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -130
Salute to Veterans Bowl
December 16, 2025
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1400
Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +700
Cure Bowl
December 17, 2025
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +210
San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1500
68 Ventures Bowl
December 17, 2025
Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200
Appalachian State Odds to Win the SBC: +2500
Myrtle Beach Bowl
December 19, 2025
Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats
Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +470
Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +550
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Odds to Make the CFP: +390
Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +320
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
December 22, 2025
Utah State Aggies vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000
Northern Illinois Odds to Win the MAC: +2000
Boca Raton Bowl
December 23, 2025
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls
Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +1900
Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +5000
New Orleans Bowl
December 23, 2025
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +5500
Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +330
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tulsa Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500
Hawaii Bowl
December 24, 2025
South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies
South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +300
New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +65
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +360
First Responder Bowl
December 26, 2025
Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Memphis Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Army Odds to Win the AAC: +5000
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1800
Arizona Bowl
December 27, 2025
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Ohio Bobcats
Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700
Ohio Odds to Win the MAC: +180
New Mexico Bowl
Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers
Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +1900
FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1500
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500
Armed Forces Bowl
January 2, 2025
Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames
Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600
