NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 Group of 5 Bowl Projections Into Week 5 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1400

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +300

  • Salute to Veterans Bowl

    December 16, 2025

    Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

    Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1400

    Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +700

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid's FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Cure Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

    Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +210

    San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1500

    Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • 68 Ventures Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

    Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200

    Appalachian State Odds to Win the SBC: +2500

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats

    Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +470

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +550

  • Gasparilla Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane Odds to Make the CFP: +390

    Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +320

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    December 22, 2025

    Utah State Aggies vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

    Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000

    Northern Illinois Odds to Win the MAC: +2000

  • Boca Raton Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls

    Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +1900

    Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +5000

  • New Orleans Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

    Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +5500

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +330

  • Frisco Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

    Tulsa Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500

  • Hawaii Bowl

    December 24, 2025

    South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +300

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +65

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets

    Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +360

  • First Responder Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

    Memphis Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000

  • Military Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange

    Army Odds to Win the AAC: +5000

     

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1800

    Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Arizona Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Ohio Bobcats

    Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700

    Ohio Odds to Win the MAC: +180

  • New Mexico Bowl

    Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers

    Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +1900

    FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1500

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500

    Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.

  • Armed Forces Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames

    Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600

