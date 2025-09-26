Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Polymarket Ranks Top 6 Big Ten Title Favorites With B1G Surprise

Sammy Jacobs

Host · Writer

  • Polymarket vs. BetMGM Odds

    Indiana: Polymarket (+119) vs. BetMGM (+1200)

    Ohio State: Polymarket (+222) vs. BetMGM (+175)

    Oregon: Polymarket (+333) vs. BetMGM (+250)

    Penn State: Polymarket (+345) vs. BetMGM (+250)

    Michigan: Polymarket (+838) vs. BetMGM (+1200)

    USC: Polymarket (+925) vs. BetMGM (+1500)

  • 1. Indiana Hoosiers (44% Chance) Yes: $.87/share No: $.99/share

    The Indiana Hoosiers, yes, those Indiana Hoosiers, have the best chance to win the Big Ten Championship as of publishing at 44 percent. The Hoosiers are 4-0 and are coming off a 63-10 shellacking of Illinois. Their stock may not get higher, as back-to-back road trips to Iowa and Oregon should reveal whether their path to the title is feasible. IU also plays at Penn State in November.

  • 2. Ohio State Buckeyes (23% Chance) Yes: $.45/share No:$.99/share

    Last year’s national champions sit with the second-highest chance. People can buy ‘Yes’ for $.45 and ‘No’ for $.99. Ohio State is 3-0 and has a win over Texas. They are also the No. 1 team in the country. The Buckeyes have a tough road trip to Washington this weekend and still have trips to Illinois and Michigan, as well as a home game against Penn State, later in the season. Do not be shocked if Ohio State’s chances jump quickly.

  • 3. Oregon Ducks (16% Chance) Yes: $.30/share No: $.98/share

    The Oregon Ducks appear to be the best team in the Big Ten. Currently at 4-0 (1-0), they have a huge test this week against Penn State. Should the Ducks clear this hurdle, their chances of winning the Big Ten Title should skyrocket.

  • 4. Penn State Nittany Lions (15% Chance) Yes: $.29/share No: $.98/share

    Just like Oregon, Penn State has an opportunity to have its stock jump with a win over the Ducks this week. At only a 15% chance, it seems as if people are not believing that James Franklin can get over the hump with a top-ten win. The Nittany Lions also have to go to Columbus before hosting Indiana in November.

  • 5. Michigan Wolverines (7% Chance) Yes: $.11/share No: $.98/share

    Michigan is 3-1 (1-0) and just went into Lincoln and beat Nebraska. Their schedule features just two more ranked teams (at USC vs. Ohio State) as of publishing. That may be enough to see the value in buying low on the Wolverines.

  • 6. USC Trojans (6% Chance) Yes: $.108/share No: $.99/share

    USC is sneaking up on the Big Ten, and they look pretty good. The Trojans are 4-0 (2-0), but have an early kick at Illinois this week. The rest of the schedule looks pretty manageable as Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon all come to LA.

  • Where the Rest of the Big Ten Stands

    1. Washington Huskies (3% Chance) Yes: $.059/share No: $.999/share (can move way up this week with a win.
    2. Michigan State Spartans (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
    3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
    4. Iowa Hawkeyes (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
    5. Illinois Fighting Illini (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
    6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2% Chance) Yes: $.029/share No: $.999/share
    7. Wisconsin Badgers (1% Chance) Yes: $.028/share No: $.999/share
    8. Maryland Terrapins (1% Chance) Yes: $.028/share No: $.999/share
    9. Minnesota Golden Gophers (1% Chance) Yes: $.027/share No: $.999/share
    10. Northwestern Wildcats (1% Chance) Yes: $.02/share No: $.999/share
    11. Purdue Boilermakers (1% Chance) Yes: $.019/share No: $.999/share
    12. UCLA Bruins (1% Chance) Yes: $.019/share No: $.999/share

  • Best Value Pick

    The best value pick is Oregon at $0.30 per share. The Ducks play Penn State this week, and a win is very possible. That would significantly increase the value. Ohio State is also good value, but Oregon at $0.30 is just a little bit better.

