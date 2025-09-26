Polymarket Ranks Top 6 Big Ten Title Favorites With B1G Surprise

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (23% Chance) Yes: $.45/share No:$.99/share

Last year’s national champions sit with the second-highest chance. People can buy ‘Yes’ for $.45 and ‘No’ for $.99. Ohio State is 3-0 and has a win over Texas. They are also the No. 1 team in the country. The Buckeyes have a tough road trip to Washington this weekend and still have trips to Illinois and Michigan, as well as a home game against Penn State, later in the season. Do not be shocked if Ohio State’s chances jump quickly.