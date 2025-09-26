Polymarket Ranks Top 6 Big Ten Title Favorites With B1G Surprise
Sammy Jacobs
Host · Writer
Polymarket Big Ten Championship
Polymarket, a stock market for sports fans, offers live values for select events. With a third of the season down, it is time to look at the market for which teams can win the Big Ten Championship. The slides that follow are listed in order of the chance Polymarket is giving them to win the Big Ten Championship.
1. Indiana Hoosiers (44% Chance) Yes: $.87/share No: $.99/share
The Indiana Hoosiers, yes, those Indiana Hoosiers, have the best chance to win the Big Ten Championship as of publishing at 44 percent. The Hoosiers are 4-0 and are coming off a 63-10 shellacking of Illinois. Their stock may not get higher, as back-to-back road trips to Iowa and Oregon should reveal whether their path to the title is feasible. IU also plays at Penn State in November.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (23% Chance) Yes: $.45/share No:$.99/share
Last year’s national champions sit with the second-highest chance. People can buy ‘Yes’ for $.45 and ‘No’ for $.99. Ohio State is 3-0 and has a win over Texas. They are also the No. 1 team in the country. The Buckeyes have a tough road trip to Washington this weekend and still have trips to Illinois and Michigan, as well as a home game against Penn State, later in the season. Do not be shocked if Ohio State’s chances jump quickly.
3. Oregon Ducks (16% Chance) Yes: $.30/share No: $.98/share
The Oregon Ducks appear to be the best team in the Big Ten. Currently at 4-0 (1-0), they have a huge test this week against Penn State. Should the Ducks clear this hurdle, their chances of winning the Big Ten Title should skyrocket.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions (15% Chance) Yes: $.29/share No: $.98/share
Just like Oregon, Penn State has an opportunity to have its stock jump with a win over the Ducks this week. At only a 15% chance, it seems as if people are not believing that James Franklin can get over the hump with a top-ten win. The Nittany Lions also have to go to Columbus before hosting Indiana in November.
5. Michigan Wolverines (7% Chance) Yes: $.11/share No: $.98/share
Michigan is 3-1 (1-0) and just went into Lincoln and beat Nebraska. Their schedule features just two more ranked teams (at USC vs. Ohio State) as of publishing. That may be enough to see the value in buying low on the Wolverines.
6. USC Trojans (6% Chance) Yes: $.108/share No: $.99/share
USC is sneaking up on the Big Ten, and they look pretty good. The Trojans are 4-0 (2-0), but have an early kick at Illinois this week. The rest of the schedule looks pretty manageable as Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon all come to LA.
Where the Rest of the Big Ten Stands
- Washington Huskies (3% Chance) Yes: $.059/share No: $.999/share (can move way up this week with a win.
- Michigan State Spartans (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
- Iowa Hawkeyes (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
- Illinois Fighting Illini (2% Chance) Yes: $.038/share No: $.999/share
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (2% Chance) Yes: $.029/share No: $.999/share
- Wisconsin Badgers (1% Chance) Yes: $.028/share No: $.999/share
- Maryland Terrapins (1% Chance) Yes: $.028/share No: $.999/share
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (1% Chance) Yes: $.027/share No: $.999/share
- Northwestern Wildcats (1% Chance) Yes: $.02/share No: $.999/share
- Purdue Boilermakers (1% Chance) Yes: $.019/share No: $.999/share
- UCLA Bruins (1% Chance) Yes: $.019/share No: $.999/share
Best Value Pick
The best value pick is Oregon at $0.30 per share. The Ducks play Penn State this week, and a win is very possible. That would significantly increase the value. Ohio State is also good value, but Oregon at $0.30 is just a little bit better.
