College Football Week 5 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 5 selections!

Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: Florida State -6.5 | Total: 59.5

Florida State -6.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: Florida State -265 | Virginia +215

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to assert themselves as one of the ACC frontrunners. Standing in their way is an often-overlooked Virginia Cavaliers squad that has upset potential.

The Seminoles have been one of the top offensive forces in the country. Their 628.7 yards and 58.0 points per game rank first in the FBS, and they’ve been incredibly efficient in moving the ball through the air and on the ground. While their last two opponents don’t qualify as legitimate threats, we can’t forget that this is the same team that dropped 31 on Alabama in a season-opening win.

Still, the Cavs are doing just fine on their end, as well. Virginia is up to 564.5 yards and 45.5 points per game, ranking fifth and 11th in the country, respectively. Moreover, they have a substantive scheduling advantage, playing at Scott Stadium for the fourth time in five weeks, including their third straight. In three home games, Virginia is averaging north of 50 points per game. Predictably, all three of those contests have gone over the total.

We have two picks in this first one. We expect this ACC clash to sail over the total. Second, while Virginia could emerge victorious, we’re playing it safe and taking the points with the home side.

Best Bet: Over 59.5, Virginia +6.5

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Mountain America Stadium Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Spread: Arizona State -2.5 | Total: 54.5

Arizona State -2.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: Arizona State -152 | TCU +126

Two Big 12 foes renew acquaintances in Week 5, with the Arizona State Sun Devils hosting the now 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The price has come down on ASU as we approach kickoff. Still, they are the right side to be on.

TCU has huge wins over all three opponents to start the year. Their average margin of victory is 22.0 points, helping them cover two of those three contests. However, they have a suspect defense that has been exposed by weaker opponents than Arizona State. Abilene Christian dropped 453 yards against the Horned Frogs, netting the Wildcats 21 points. Subsequently, SMU put up nearly 400 yards at Amon G. Carter Stadium the week after.

The Sun Devils will pile onto those defensive concerns. They’re averaging 406.0 yards per game this season, with 219.0 of those coming on the ground. Additionally, they have an excellent defensive standard that has been tested against premier competition. Already with a win over Baylor and a nail-biting loss to 4-0 Mississippi State, the Sun Devils have held opponents to 334.0 yards and 20.5 points per game.

The betting market is right to have the Sun Devils out in front, with the recent price drop amplifying the value on the home side. It may only be by a field goal, but we like Arizona State’s chances of covering on Friday night.

Best Bet: Arizona State -2.5

Stadium: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Spread: Houston -13.5 | Total: 47.5

Houston -13.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: Houston -520 | Oregon State +385

The Oregon State Beavers’ season is already in a state of disarray. The Pac-2 squad is 0-4 to open the season, and things don’t get any easier with the Houston Cougars coming to town.

Since the Pac-12’s abolition, Oregon State has lost all of its recruiting power. The Beavers have scraped together a roster that puts up a paltry 319.3 points per game, while gaining just 70.0 rushing yards per contest. Sadly, the offense still performs better than the defense, which ranks 129th in the country, giving up close to 500 yards and 40 points per game.

Houston is attempting to regain its footing in the college football ranks. They are one of the last remaining undefeated teams, having earned their wins primarily through strong defense. Heading into Week 5, the Cougars have held opponents to just 224.0 yards per game, netting opponents an insignificant 9.7 points.

Houston is trying to crack the Top 25, but tonight’s win won’t do anything to move the needle for college football’s ranking community. Nevertheless, bettors can take a position on either the spread or under, and expect to walk away victorious.

Best Bet: Under 47.5, Houston -13.5

