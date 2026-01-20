Game-Changers: 12 College Football Standouts Who Committed This Weekend

As the college football season nears an official end, the transfer portal continues to see top players find fresh starts. Here’s a look at the top commitments from over the weekend. Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily. 1) The Big 12’s Ultimate Reclamation Project: Why DJ Lagway Could Be Baylor’s Next Star Florida ➝ Baylor DJ Lagway’s return to Baylor isn’t just a homecoming; it’s a reset button for one of the most gifted quarterbacks of his generation. After initially committing to the Bears weeks ago and still entertaining outside interest, Lagway ultimately stayed true to his roots and his long-term vision. Elite Tools: A former five-star recruit, Lagway possesses rare arm strength, plus mobility, and the physical traits NFL scouts still covet despite an uneven stint at Florida.

The "Fit" Factor: Back near home and into a system that can tailor the offense around his strengths, Lagway steps into a pressure-free environment with a clear path to becoming Baylor's face of the future in the Big 12.

2) LSU’s Next Secondary Enforcer: Why Faheem Delane Could Be a Day-One Difference Maker

Ohio State ➝ LSU

Faheem Delane’s move to Baton Rouge gives LSU a high-upside defensive back who’s been waiting for the right opportunity. Stuck behind a stacked Ohio State secondary, the former top recruit showed flashes whenever his number was called, and now gets a chance to take on a much bigger role.

Elite Traits: At six-foot-one with length and physicality, Delane brings SEC-ready size and range, along with experience in a championship-caliber defensive system.

The "Fit" Factor: LSU's secondary reloads with a safety who can step in immediately, add versatility on the back end, and thrive with consistent snaps in a defense that values aggressive, playmaking DBs.

3) Oregon’s Secondary Upgrade: Why Aaron Scott Jr. Is Built to Thrive in the Big Ten

Ohio State ➝ Oregon

Aaron Scott Jr. arrives in Eugene as another high-end talent squeezed by the numbers at Ohio State, but his ceiling remains unchanged. The former top recruit now lands with a Ducks program built to compete for conference titles and ready-made opportunities in the secondary.

Elite Profile: Scott brings ideal cornerback size, fluid movement skills, and sharp defensive instincts, making him one of the most coveted prospects in his class.

The "Fit" Factor: Oregon offers Scott a more straightforward path to snaps on a national contender, where his length and ball skills can translate quickly in a system that leans on physical, confident corner play.

4) Kentucky’s Bounce-Back Bet: Why Nic Anderson Could Be the Wildcats’ Go-To Weapon

LSU ➝ Kentucky

Nic Anderson’s path to Lexington comes with proven production and unfinished business. After breaking out at Oklahoma in 2023, injuries derailed his momentum before a brief, uneven stop at LSU. Now, Anderson lands at Kentucky with a fresh runway to reestablish himself as a featured target.

Elite Production: In 2023 at Oklahoma, Anderson posted 798 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing red-zone dominance and big-play reliability against top competition.

The "Fit" Factor: With SEC size, a refined route tree, and a chance to command volume, Anderson has the tools to emerge as Kentucky's premier wideout in an offense eager for a true No. 1.

5) South Carolina’s Next Breakout Back: Why Christian Clark Is Ready for the Spotlight

Texas ➝ South Carolina

Christian Clark didn’t need many opportunities at Texas. Buried in a loaded Longhorns backfield for much of his freshman season, the former blue-chip recruit made the most of his lone start and proved he’s ready for a bigger role.

Elite Flash: In Texas' bowl win over Michigan, Clark rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.3 yards per carry, showing power, patience, and burst against elite competition.

The "Fit" Factor: With a more straightforward path to carries in Columbia, Clark has a legitimate chance to seize the starting job and emerge as South Carolina's next impact runner in the SEC.

6) Ole Miss’ New Safety Valve: Why Michael Smith Could Flourish in Pete Golding’s Offense

South Carolina ➝ Ole Miss

Michael Smith’s path to Oxford has been anything but linear, but the opportunity in front of him is clear. Once a highly recruited prospect at South Carolina, Smith struggled to carve out a consistent role before a brief Syracuse commitment and a late pivot to the Rebels.

Elite Upside: Smith brings the size, athletic profile, and receiving ability that made him a coveted tight end out of high school, even if his production hasn't matched the hype yet.

The "Fit" Factor: In Ole Miss' tight–end–friendly passing attack, Smith has a chance to become a reliable middle-of-the-field target and a trusted safety valve in an offense built on spacing and mismatches.

7) Oregon’s Defensive Line Reinforcement: Why D’Antre Robinson Raises the Ducks’ Ceiling

North Carolina ➝ Oregon

D’Antre Robinson’s journey has been a steady climb, and his latest stop puts him squarely on a national stage. After beginning his career at Florida, Robinson transferred to North Carolina and used his lone season with the Tar Heels to emerge as a productive, disruptive presence up front.

Elite Production: The six-foot-four lineman totaled 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks in 2025, flashing strength, effort, and interior versatility.

The "Fit" Factor: Oregon adds a proven, ascending defensive lineman to a rotation built to compete for championships, with Robinson providing depth, physicality, and upside in the trenches.

8) Georgia’s Next QB Investment: Why Bryson Beaver Is One to Watch in Athens

Oregon ➝ Georgia

Bryson Beaver’s path to Georgia comes down to timing and opportunity. A rising high school star who committed to Oregon this offseason, Beaver saw the Ducks’ quarterback room rapidly evolve and chose a reset before ever taking a snap in Eugene.

Elite Pedigree: One of the fastest-rising recruits in his class, Beaver earned national buzz with his arm talent, composure, and developmental upside coming out of high school.

The "Fit" Factor: At Georgia, Beaver enters an elite development pipeline under Kirby Smart, where patience and polish could position him as the Bulldogs' next quarterback of the future.

9) Alabama’s High-Upside Edge Bet: Why Desmond Umeozulu Could Break Out in Tuscaloosa

South Carolina ➝ Alabama

Desmond Umeozulu arrives at Alabama as a former blue-chip prospect still searching for consistency, but his raw tools remain undeniable. After struggling to fully put it together at South Carolina, and with the Gamecocks landing Caleb Herring, Umeozulu opted for a fresh start with the Crimson Tide.

Elite Potential: Umeozulu brings prototype edge-rusher length, explosiveness, and power, traits that once made him one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the country.

The "Fit" Factor: Alabama's proven track record of developing pass rushers gives Umeozulu a clean slate and a real chance to unlock his upside in a defense built to maximize elite athleticism off the edge.

10) Ole Miss’ Dynamic Playmaker: Why Johntay Cook Could Make an Immediate Impact

Syracuse ➝ Ole Miss

Johntay Cook’s journey back to the SEC is a story of talent and opportunity. A former five-star recruit out of Texas, Cook faced roadblocks at multiple stops, including Texas and a brief commitment to Washington, but flashed his ability during a productive season at Syracuse.

Elite Production: In his lone year with the Orange, Cook totaled 549 receiving yards and two touchdowns, showing route-running polish, playmaking ability, and explosive potential.

The "Fit" Factor: Returning to the SEC with Ole Miss, Cook lands in a high-powered offense that can showcase his skills, giving him a chance to reassert himself as one of the conference's most dynamic wideouts.

11) Colorado’s SEC-Experienced Back: Why Richard Young Could Emerge in Boulder

Alabama ➝ Colorado

Richard Young brings SEC experience and untapped upside to Colorado’s backfield. After three seasons at Alabama, where carries were scarce, Young showed flashes of explosiveness but struggled to earn a consistent role.

Elite Background: In 59 carries over his Alabama career, Young totaled 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns, displaying power, vision, and versatility that suggest he's ready for more opportunities.

In 59 carries over his Alabama career, Young totaled 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns, displaying power, vision, and versatility that suggest he’s ready for more opportunities. The “Fit” Factor: With a fresh start in Boulder, Young has a chance to compete for significant playing time and emerge as Colorado’s next breakout running back.