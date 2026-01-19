National Championship Most Bet Anytime TD: Indiana vs Miami (FL)

Here are the most bet college football National Championship anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

The clear WR1. With 15 touchdowns on the season, Elijah Sarratt is Mendoza’s favorite target in the red zone. If Indiana is near the goal line, the ball is likely going to No. 13.

Kaelon Black is the thunder to Hemby’s lightning. He recorded 10 rushing touchdowns this season and is the primary short-yardage back.

Miami’s best hope for an upset. Mark Fletcher is coming off a massive 133-yard performance in the Sugar Bowl. He is the engine of the Hurricanes’ offense and their most likely scoring threat.

Fernando Mendoza has 6 rushing TDs this year. At nearly 3-to-1 odds, bettors love the value of a QB sneak or a broken-play scramble near the pylon.

Charlie Becker has a knack for finding the end zone in big moments, including scores in both the Quarterfinal and Semifinal playoff games.

