NCAAF · 12 minutes ago

National Championship Most Bet First TD: Indiana vs Miami (FL)

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet college football National Championship first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Elijah Sarratt (+550)

The betting favorite to open the scoring. Elijah Sarratt is the focal point of Indiana’s opening drives, which are designed to get the ball into the hands of their best playmaker early. His 32% red-zone target share makes him the most logical choice for a quick strike.

Kaelon Black (+600)

If Indiana’s opening drive stalls near the goal line, Kaelon Black is the hammer they turn to. Bettors favoring the Hoosiers to score first often split their tickets between Sarratt and Black, as Black has a proven track record of punching in short-yardage scores in the first quarter.

Mark Fletcher Jr. (+750)

The primary choice for those betting on a Miami lead. The Hurricanes’ offensive strategy revolves around establishing the run to keep Indiana’s high-powered offense off the field. A heavy dose of Mark Fletcher on the opening possession makes him the best value play of the top favorites.

Fernando Mendoza (+1600)

A high-reward longshot. Fernando Mendoza has six rushing touchdowns this year, often occurring when defenses over-commit to Sarratt and Becker in the red zone. At +1600, bettors are looking for the Heisman winner to keep it himself on a read-option or a scramble to catch the Miami defense off guard.

Indiana D/ST (+3000)

Indiana leads the nation in turnover margin, and its defense has been aggressive, creating early-game chaos. For bettors looking for a massive payout, the prospect of a pick-six or a fumble recovery on Miami’s opening drive provides significant lottery ticket appeal.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

