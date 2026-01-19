SportsGrid Inc logo
NCAAF · 56 minutes ago

National Championship Most Bet Player Props: Indiana vs Miami (FL)

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet college football National Championship player props bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)

  • Under 15.5 Rushing Yards (-115): Mendoza is a pocket-first passer who averaged 18.9 rushing yards per game this season. While he has the mobility to escape pressure, bettors are eyeing the under against a Miami front seven that ranks in the top ten in third-down defense. If Miami’s pass rush lands sacks (which count against rushing totals in college), this line could easily stay under.

  • Over 223.5 Passing Yards (-115): Mendoza’s season average is almost identical to this line (223.3). However, he has been lethal in the playoffs, and against an aggressive Miami secondary that sometimes gives up big plays, bettors are banking on him eclipsing this mark in the biggest game of his career.

  • Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-180): This is the most chalk bet of the night. Mendoza leads the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns this season. He has thrown at least two touchdowns in nearly every start this year, including a 5-TD masterclass in the Peach Bowl.

Charlie Becker (WR, Indiana)

  • Over 2.5 Receptions Made (-155): Becker has emerged as a late-season favorite for Mendoza. While he averaged 2.0 catches per game on the season, he posted games of 7, 5, and 6 receptions during the Big Ten stretch run. He is the go-to safety valve and chain-mover.

Roman Hemby (RB, Indiana)

  • Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-115): The Maryland transfer has been a vital part of the Hoosiers’ 15-0 run. While IU uses a committee, Hemby’s explosive home run ability makes him a threat to hit this over on just one or two carries. He’ll be the focal point of the ground game to keep Miami’s defense honest.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

