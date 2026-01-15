How Old is Carson Beck? Explaining the Miami QB’s Long College Journey

The "Old Man" Hall of Fame: Is Beck the Record Holder?

While Beck’s six-year career is impressive and unique, he actually falls short of the all-time record for collegiate longevity.

The Record Holder: Tight end Cam McCormick set the bar for the modern era, spending an incredible nine seasons in college football (2016–2024) across Oregon and Miami due to multiple injury waivers.

The Predecessor: Beck’s own former teammate, Stetson Bennett, was famously 25 years old when he won his second national title at Georgia, making him older than many NFL starting quarterbacks at the time.

The "Super Senior" Era: Thanks to the 2020 COVID-19 waiver, players like Beck have been able to extend their careers beyond the traditional four-to-five-year window, creating a unique era of "professional amateurs.”

Beck might not be the oldest player ever. Still, he is among the most successful of the "super seniors," parlaying his extra time into a massive $4 million NIL valuation and a shot at a National Championship.