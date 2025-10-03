10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 5)

‌



As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

Despite a slow start to the 2025 campaign, the Houston Texans (1-3) have mugged opponents from the defensive side of the ball. Houston recently pitched a shutout in their last bit of action. That leaves them as the top-scoring defense ahead of Week 5, surrendering only 12.8 PPG. The Texans have also been stingy in terms of yardage allowed; they’ve given up just 280.5 YPG, which is a top-five clip right now. I would not count out H-Town just yet, as this team shows lucrative +210 odds to make the postseason (per FanDuel Sportsbook).

2) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (2-2) seem to have found their stride again. Currently, Denver is surrendering 16.8 PPG, which is tied for the second-best rate in football. From there, the Broncos’ secondary is playing at an elite level. They have given up only 186.0 YPG through the air to this point. Denver’s defensive front has also been on point; their 15 collective sacks is the best mark in the NFL entering Week 5.

3) Cleveland Browns

Similar to last year, the Cleveland Browns (1-3) are staying in games thanks to a stout defense. Cleveland has athletes all over the field, which is a significant contributor to why they are the NFL’s top defense in terms of yards allowed (222.5 YPG). The Browns are strong and gritty, and if their offense can give the defense a breather, this squad will be a formidable opponent for even the best teams.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) showcase one of the most intimidating defensive units in the league. The Jags have already clawed their way to 13 takeaways at this point, which is more than any other team by a few. Incidentally, Jacksonville has a top-five scoring defense, surrendering just 18.0 PPG. This group is both fast and confrontational; look for the Jaguars to play with aggression throughout the year.

5) Los Angeles Chargers

After losing their first game of 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) remain ranked among the top-five defenses in the NFL. The Bolts have allowed only 17.8 PPG ahead of Week 5, which is the league’s fourth-best mark. In the yardage category, Los Angeles lands third overall, giving up 270.0 total YPG. This unit has weathered injuries over its first four games—look out for the Chargers when they return to full strength.

6) San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers (4-1) have been decimated with injuries in 2025. However, San Francisco’s defense has not missed a beat this season and is a significant reason why they’re 3-0 against fellow NFC West teams. The Niners have allowed just 19.6 PPG after five games of action. This unit is young, gritty, and clutch; look for S.F. to continue thriving in contentious environments.

7) Seattle Seahawks

NFL.com listed the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at fifth overall on their Week 5 power rankings, and much of that is due to their blanketing defense. Right now, Seattle is allowing only 16.8 PPG, which is the second-best rate in the league. Additionally, the Seahawks have kept opponents to under 300 total YPG on average. They are also disruptive. Seattle’s D is presently tied for fourth in the league with seven takeaways.

8) Kansas City Chiefs

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) have begun to build momentum. That started on the defensive side of things, wherein K.C. has held opponents to just 19.0 PPG (currently eighth-best in the NFL). The Chiefs still have several talented athletes in their secondary, and their statistics bear that out. As of now, Kansas City has given up only 185.8 YPG through the air, which is a top-seven clip.

9) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (2-2) are built on relentless pursuit in 2025. Ahead of Week 5, the Vikings have been one of the league’s stingiest teams, surrendering just 281.8 total YPG (sixth overall). Minnesota’s speed and aggression have allowed it to force seven takeaways. Five of those turnovers have come via recovered fumbles, which is the NFL’s top mark right now.

10) Green Bay Packers

Many around the league considered the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) to boast the league’s top defense. However, after getting 40 points hung on them last Sunday night, the Pack will look to bounce back in Week 5. This unit still possesses copious talent. Green Bay is a tough group to sustain offensive drives against, as they are particularly strong against the run. Currently, the Packers have given up just 77.5 YPG on the ground, which is second-best in the NFL.

