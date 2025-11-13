2025 NFL Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (11/13)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
Here’s how the full bracket would look if the regular season ended today.
AFC
1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
Jonathan Taylor’s MVP-caliber season and a resurgent Daniel Jones lock up the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye for Indianapolis.
2. Denver Broncos (8-2)
Denver rides the steady play of rookie QB Bo Nix and a terrifying defense that leads the league with a whopping 46 sacks.
3. New England Patriots (8-2)
Drake Maye and company would enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in football, riding a seven-game winning streak.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)
The Steelers would claim the AFC North thanks to a familiar recipe of grit and defense, which ranks second in the league with 32 sacks.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
The Chargers grab a wild-card berth on the arm of Justin Herbert.
6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
While their receiver issues persist, the Bills remain a dangerous matchup for anyone thanks to the explosive duo of Josh Allen and James Cook.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)
The Jaguars claim the final wild-card berth, but they’d be limping into the postseason as injuries are a significant concern.
NFC
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
Philadelphia’s offense has struggled this season, but its elite defense has helped secure a first-round bye.
2. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
The Seahawks are elite on both sides of the ball, making a real argument as the most complete team in the league.
3. Detroit Lions (6-3)
With Dan Campbell taking over play-calling and Aidan Hutchinson leading a vaunted pass rush, the Lions are looking dangerous.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
Baker Mayfield and company continue their dominance of the division, capturing a fifth straight NFC South crown.
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
Don’t let the wild-card seed fool you, as the Rams carry the profile of a true Super Bowl contender and might be the most terrifying non-division winner in the field.
6. Chicago Bears (6-3)
Guided by new head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago would return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.
7. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)
Despite some recent offensive struggles, Green Bay would sneak in as the final wild card.
AFC First Round Matchups
– #2 Broncos vs #7 Jaguars
– #3 Patriots vs #6 Bills
– #4 Steelers vs #5 Chargers
NFC First Round Matchups
– #2 Seahawks vs #7 Packers
– #3 Lions vs #6 Bears
– #4 Buccaneers vs #5 Rams
