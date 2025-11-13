2025 NFL Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (11/13)

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

Here’s how the full bracket would look if the regular season ended today.

AFC

Jonathan Taylor’s MVP-caliber season and a resurgent Daniel Jones lock up the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye for Indianapolis.

Denver rides the steady play of rookie QB Bo Nix and a terrifying defense that leads the league with a whopping 46 sacks.

Drake Maye and company would enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in football, riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Steelers would claim the AFC North thanks to a familiar recipe of grit and defense, which ranks second in the league with 32 sacks.

The Chargers grab a wild-card berth on the arm of Justin Herbert.

While their receiver issues persist, the Bills remain a dangerous matchup for anyone thanks to the explosive duo of Josh Allen and James Cook.

The Jaguars claim the final wild-card berth, but they’d be limping into the postseason as injuries are a significant concern.

NFC

Philadelphia’s offense has struggled this season, but its elite defense has helped secure a first-round bye.

The Seahawks are elite on both sides of the ball, making a real argument as the most complete team in the league.

With Dan Campbell taking over play-calling and Aidan Hutchinson leading a vaunted pass rush, the Lions are looking dangerous.

Baker Mayfield and company continue their dominance of the division, capturing a fifth straight NFC South crown.

Don’t let the wild-card seed fool you, as the Rams carry the profile of a true Super Bowl contender and might be the most terrifying non-division winner in the field.

Guided by new head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago would return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Despite some recent offensive struggles, Green Bay would sneak in as the final wild card.

AFC First Round Matchups

– #2 Broncos vs #7 Jaguars

– #3 Patriots vs #6 Bills

– #4 Steelers vs #5 Chargers

NFC First Round Matchups

– #2 Seahawks vs #7 Packers

– #3 Lions vs #6 Bears

– #4 Buccaneers vs #5 Rams

