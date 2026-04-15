2026 NFL Draft: 42 Small-School Gems & Mid-Round Sleepers Mining for Value

42. Max Tomczak, WR (Youngstown State)

The Slot Machine from the MVFC

Tomczak is a former unrecruited prospect who transformed himself into arguably the best receiver in Penguins history through sheer work ethic and blender footwork.

He is a "matchup nightmare" in the slot, utilizing a slender frame and crisp breaks to create immediate separation in the short and intermediate areas.

His analytics are a soulful song for GMs, featuring a drop rate that sits among the lowest in the 2026 class.

He’ll likely start his journey as a late-round flyer, but his special teams value and first-down-machine mentality make him a predictable riser once the pads come on in August.