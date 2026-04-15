2026 NFL Draft: 42 Small-School Gems & Mid-Round Sleepers Mining for Value

39. Curtis Allen, RB (Virginia Union)
The Division II Harlon Hill Hammer
Allen didn't just play D-II football in 2025; he conquered it, becoming the first HBCU player to win the Harlon Hill Trophy after a historic 2,386-yard rushing season.
A heavyweight back at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he led all levels of college football with 30 touchdowns, punishing defenders with a blend of CIAA power and surprising lateral agility.
He’s a true workhorse who rushed for over 100 yards in every single game last season—a consistency rating that jumps off the page for NFL scouts.
Losing him to the draft is a tough pill for the Panthers, but he projects as a premium Day 3 thumper who can handle a 15-carry workload on day one.