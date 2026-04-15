Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 23 Available NFL Free Agents

Your Turn: Who Wins the 2026 Second-Wave Market?

Which Late Free Agent Move Moves the Needle?

The Rodgers Decision: With Pittsburgh still in play, is Aaron Rodgers returning for one last run, or does a late contender swoop in with a better situation?

The Cheetah Question: Does Tyreek Hill still have enough burst to reshape an offense, or is the injury risk too steep at this stage?

Pass Rush Value: Between veterans like Joey Bosa and Cameron Jordan, which edge presence delivers the best return on a short-term deal?

Secondary Bounce-Backs: Would you bet on a rebound from Trevon Diggs or Marshon Lattimore to stabilize a defense in 2026?

Cast Your Vote: Which projected landing spot feels like the most lock-it-in move as the final wave of free agency unfolds?