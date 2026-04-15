2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fox Sports’ Rob Rang Picks a Perfect Fit for Each Team

Draft season is usually a guessing game of "Best Player Available," but let's be real: sometimes you just need to plug a leak before the ship sinks. We’re diving into the latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft from Rob Rang at Fox Sports, where he throws traditional value out the window to focus on one thing: the "Perfect Fit."
Whether it's a veteran-ready protector for a young QB or a missing defensive anchor, this list pairs every team with the specific prospect who solves their biggest roster headache. We’re kicking things off with the teams that don't even have a first-round ticket to the dance but still have massive holes to fill on Day 2.