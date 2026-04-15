Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Outside Linebackers, Latest Rankings, NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Outside Linebacker

With the 2026 NFL Draft cycle hitting high gear, defensive scouts are focused on a top-tier class of outside linebackers defined by elite burst and high-level production. This year is shaping up to be a banner year for edge-rushing talent.

In his March 31 Big Board update, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. highlighted the defensive dominance at the top of the rankings. Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and David Bailey (Texas Tech) have both cemented themselves as elite top-five prospects. Reese currently holds the No. 3 overall spot, with Bailey following at No. 5, Distinguishing them as the premier defensive players in this class.

Kiper’s refreshed rankings offer a clear look at the linebacker pecking order as we head into the spring. Between the established top-five stars and surging prospects like Michigan’s Jaishawn Barham, the 2026 defensive class is starting to take a definitive shape.