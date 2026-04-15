Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Defensive Tackles | Latest Rankings, NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive Tackle

Mel Kiper Jr. has turned his attention to the "game-wreckers" in the middle, releasing an updated set of Defensive Tackle position rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft. This year’s interior class is defined by a rare blend of massive frames and lateral quickness, offering a mix of classic run-stuffers and high-upside sub-package pass rushers.

The Top Tier

Peter Woods (Clemson): Maintaining his firm grip on the DT1 spot, Woods remains the premier interior prospect. Despite a slight dip in his overall Big Board ranking earlier this year, his disruptive tape at Clemson makes him the consensus "safe" blue-chip pick.

Kayden McDonald (Ohio State): A model of consistency, the Buckeyes' star is locked in as Kiper's DT2 . Fresh off a season as a unanimous All-American, McDonald’s combination of size (326 lbs) and technique has made him a staple of the elite tier.

Christen Miller (Georgia): The latest product of the Georgia defensive line factory, Miller rounds out the top three, bringing the athleticism NFL scouts crave for modern interior pressure.

Risers and Sleepers

Zxavian Harris (Ole Miss): One of the biggest movers this spring, Harris has leveraged his massive frame and a productive senior season to surge into the Top 10 of the positional group.

Lee Hunter (Texas Tech): A versatile senior who has climbed into Kiper's DT4 spot. His high motor and 32.5 career tackles for loss have caught the eyes of scouts looking for backfield disruption.

Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana): The draft’s true "hidden gem." Despite his small-school pedigree, Proctor is drawing major intrigue as a late-round sleeper with elite pass-rush upside, recently appearing as a priority target in several league-wide mock drafts.

Combine Impact

Athletic benchmarks are reshaping the bottom half of the rankings. Caleb Banks (Florida) currently holds the DT5 spot, largely fueled by a record-breaking performance at the Combine where he posted a 7' 1.75" wingspan—the longest recorded for a defensive tackle in nearly 30 years.

As the draft in Pittsburgh nears, the interior defensive line remains one of the deepest and most volatile groups on Kiper’s board.