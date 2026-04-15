Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Defensive Tackles | Latest Rankings, NFL Draft Combine Results

Mel Kiper Jr. has turned his attention to the "game-wreckers" in the middle, releasing an updated set of Defensive Tackle position rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft. This year’s interior class is defined by a rare blend of massive frames and lateral quickness, offering a mix of classic run-stuffers and high-upside sub-package pass rushers.
The Top Tier
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Peter Woods (Clemson): Maintaining his firm grip on the DT1 spot, Woods remains the premier interior prospect. Despite a slight dip in his overall Big Board ranking earlier this year, his disruptive tape at Clemson makes him the consensus "safe" blue-chip pick.
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Kayden McDonald (Ohio State): A model of consistency, the Buckeyes' star is locked in as Kiper's DT2. Fresh off a season as a unanimous All-American, McDonald’s combination of size (326 lbs) and technique has made him a staple of the elite tier.
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Christen Miller (Georgia): The latest product of the Georgia defensive line factory, Miller rounds out the top three, bringing the athleticism NFL scouts crave for modern interior pressure.
Risers and Sleepers
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Zxavian Harris (Ole Miss): One of the biggest movers this spring, Harris has leveraged his massive frame and a productive senior season to surge into the Top 10 of the positional group.
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Lee Hunter (Texas Tech): A versatile senior who has climbed into Kiper's DT4 spot. His high motor and 32.5 career tackles for loss have caught the eyes of scouts looking for backfield disruption.
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Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana): The draft’s true "hidden gem." Despite his small-school pedigree, Proctor is drawing major intrigue as a late-round sleeper with elite pass-rush upside, recently appearing as a priority target in several league-wide mock drafts.
Combine Impact
Athletic benchmarks are reshaping the bottom half of the rankings. Caleb Banks (Florida) currently holds the DT5 spot, largely fueled by a record-breaking performance at the Combine where he posted a 7' 1.75" wingspan—the longest recorded for a defensive tackle in nearly 30 years.
As the draft in Pittsburgh nears, the interior defensive line remains one of the deepest and most volatile groups on Kiper’s board.