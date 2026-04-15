2026 NFL Draft: Could Every Top 10 Quarterback Be Overrated? Here’s Why!

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Sawyer Robertson's 2024-25 Stats

23 starts

533-for-872 passing

6,752 yards

61.1% completion rate

59 TDs

2.3% INT rate

4.1% sack rate

46.2% success rate

7.1 yards per dropback

82 non-sack rushes for 500 yards and seven TDs

Total QBR Rank (out of 84): 17th (76.4)

Why He Might Fail: "There are a lot of guys in this batch who throw quickly and don't put the ball at risk. He's not the safest of the bunch." - Bill Connelly

SportsGrid’s Take: Sawyer Robertson put up some of the most eye-popping production in the class, throwing for 6,752 yards and 59 touchdowns, but questions about consistency and overall polish remain. His 61.1% completion rate and 2.3% interception rate point to a quarterback who can create big plays but also leaves room for mistakes. Robertson operated in high-volume, high-scoring environments, which inflated his counting stats but didn’t always translate to efficiency. Without a standout trait separating him from the rest of the pack, he projects as a developmental option who will need to refine his decision-making to carve out a role at the next level.

Sawyer Robertson's Combine Results