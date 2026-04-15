The 25 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Malcolm Koonce - EDGE

New Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: 1 Year, $11 Million

Malcolm Koonce was a valuable secondary contributor last season, and he could very well live up to his $11 million deal. Still, the timing of this deal is a little peculiar.

After the Ravens nixed the Maxx Crosby trade, the Raiders have a surplus of edge rushers. They had already signed Kwity Paye to a deal, while also adding a trio of linebackers to the mix. Then, the day after Las Vegas found out it was getting Crosby back, it decided to re-up with Koonce on the one-year deal.

This is more an indictment of the Raiders' management mishandling their roster adjustments. They will have at least five edge rushers competing for playing time in the regular season, and we don't see how Koonce fits into the plans.