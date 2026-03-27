2026 NFL Draft Needs: Fix-It Guide for the Top 15 Teams Picking

Another year, another season of quarterback questions in Las Vegas. The Raiders finished 3-14 last season, a goose egg that was largely a result of an offense that averaged just 16.2 points per game (30th in the NFL).

Saying the Raiders' signal-caller situation has been atrocious would not begin to do the word justice; they have drafted just three QBs in the first round since the merger, with the last being a name we'd all like to forget in 2007.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza offers substantial value here; the Indiana superstar led the Hoosiers to a National Title and a Heisman with a 7.6 YPA when pressured (per PFF).