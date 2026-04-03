2026 NFL Draft Needs: Fix-It Guide for the Top 20 Picks

The Franchise Face: Is Fernando Mendoza actually the presto solution for a team like the Raiders?

The Skill-Position Scramble: Will the Jets find the perfect dance partner for Garrett Wilson in Jordyn Tyson, or will Carolina’s move for a mismatch weapon like Kenyon Sadiq prove to be the real steal of the middle rounds?

The Trench Warriors: Is a mountain like Kadyn Proctor enough to stabilize the Lions' blindside for the long haul, or is a disruptive force like Peter Woods the bigger priority for a Cowboys defense that needs to get its teeth back?