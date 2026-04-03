8 NFL Coaches Already Shaking in Their Boots: 2026 Hot Seat Rankings

The Pads Haven't Cracked, but for 8 NFL Head Coaches, the Heat is Already On High
Welcome to the ultimate pressure cooker. Before a single 2026 regular-season ball is snapped, these sideline generals are already looking over their shoulders. From Jerry Jones making all-in bets in Dallas to Nick Sirianni trying to keep the Brotherly Love alive in Philly after a fractured 2025 season, the what have you done lately era of the NFL is officially here.
The standard isn't just winning anymore; it's winning now. In a league where New England just returned to a 14-3 record under new leadership, and Chicago surged to the No. 2 seed, the grace period for veteran coaches has vanished. A slow start in September could lead to an empty office quick
We’re ranking the top eight head coaches entering the 2026 season on the absolutely hottest seats. Who needs a Super Bowl run, and who is one more bottom-five defensive ranking away from the unemployment line?