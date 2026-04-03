8 NFL Coaches Already Shaking in Their Boots: 2026 Hot Seat Rankings

Wait, He's on Your Hot Seat? We Want to Hear It!

Did We Trigger an Entire Fanbase? Probably. Now it's Your Turn.

Look, ranking the league's most embattled leaders is always going to start a fight. Maybe you think Brian Schottenheimer deserves a pass. Maybe you believe Zac Taylor is immune as long as Joe Burrow is under center.

But the numbers don't lie: Todd Bowles just oversaw a 1-7 collapse, and Aaron Glenn is staring down a 3-14 shadow.

The floor is yours. Did we miss the obvious answer? Let us know in the comments which NFL coach is currently living on the thinnest ice. The comments section is open, let’s argue!