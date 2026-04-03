Mike Band Reveals Full First-Round Mock Draft Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

32) Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Colton Hood is a long, athletic cornerback who brings speed and physicality to the secondary. His ability to compete on the outside gives defenses another strong option in coverage.

"Hood gives the defense another appealing outside option in the secondary." - Mike Band

Colton Hood is a long, athletic cornerback who brings speed and physicality to the secondary. His ability to compete on the outside gives defenses another strong option in coverage.

"Hood gives the defense another appealing outside option in the secondary." - Mike Band