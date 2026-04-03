2026 NFL Trade Tracker: Every Move of Football’s Offseason

The Power Shift in Progress
The 2026 NFL league year has officially turned roster construction into a high-stakes game of musical chairs, with front offices abandoning the wait-and-see approach in favor of aggressive, win-now maneuvers.
From the Buffalo Bills securing a true WR1 in DJ Moore to the Los Angeles Rams surrendering a king's ransom for shutdown corner Trent McDuffie, the landscape of both conferences has shifted overnight. Contenders are no longer just building through the draft; they are aggressively weaponizing cap space and future picks to secure established All-Pro talent like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Rashan Gary.
As of April 3, 2026, this is your definitive daily ledger for every trade—from the season-defining blockbusters to the savvy depth-chart swaps, that will dictate the path to Super Bowl LXI.