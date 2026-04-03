2026 NFL Trade Tracker: Every Move of Football’s Offseason

Assessing the Roster Heists: Have Your Say!

Sound Off: Which Front Office Earned the Slick Label?

The 2026 NFL Trade Tracker is overflowing with massive names, but the real winner won't be crowned until the postseason begins. We’ve seen aggressive all-in bets and tactical heists that could alter the Super Bowl odds for years to come.

We want to hear from you: Did the Pittsburgh Steelers secure the steal of the spring by landing Michael Pittman Jr. for a mere sixth-round pick swap?

Is the Denver Broncos' massive haul for Jaylen Waddle the missing piece to unlock Bo Nix's vertical ceiling?

Which under-the-radar move, like the Jets snagging Minkah Fitzpatrick for a seventh-rounder, will have the biggest playoff impact?

Drop a comment with your 2026 predictions and tell us which trade is the ultimate game-changer!