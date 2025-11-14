Dr. David Chao’s Week 11 NFL Injury Analysis: Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, & More

Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, shares his thoughts on some key players ahead of NFL Week 11.

“Lamar Jackson, knee issue, DNP, then returned to practice. That’s just a rest day. I think he’s fine. We didn’t see anything on the game video. Lamar Jackson should be good to go. And yes, his hamstring is 100%. No worries, Lamar Jackson."

Lamar Jackson has a -6.5% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jackson, the Ravens’ Pass Offense, and the Browns’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to go UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Brock Purdy said by Kyle Shanahan to be a go. Finally, Week 11, he got hurt Week 1, sat out Week 2, came back Week 3, didn’t look right. We said it at halftime of Week 3, and now he’s missed all these weeks, finally back. Look, Kyle Shanahan knows what he’s doing. The 49ers are a good team, but the limited video I saw, Brock Purdy still wasn’t driving the ball. Will he be as mobile? No. Will he be as accurate downfield? Maybe not, but how many players are 100% in Week 11? Very few. Brock Purdy is able to go. That’s a good sign, but we don’t think he’s 100%. His advantage, Arizona has a very injured defense right now, not to mention several offensive players, or top running backs and wide receivers out."

Brock Purdy has a +1% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Purdy, the 49ers’ Pass Offense, and the Cardinals’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be close to his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Bucky Irving does not seem like he will play this week for me. Still limited in practice, next week is starting to look good."

Bucky Irving has a -62% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Irving, the Bucs’ Run Offense, and the Bills’ Run Defense; therefore, if he plays, we expect him to go UNDER his projected rushing prop and DFS points.

“JK Dobbins, mid-foot sprain, talking about hip drop, etc. He finished the game, but that’s not always an indication.

I think it’s mild. I don’t think it’s IR worthy. I don’t think it’s long-term. However, I do think it’s a deal and iffy this week for sure."

J.K. Dobbins has a -12% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Dobbins, the Broncos’ Run Offense, and the Chiefs’ Run Defense; therefore, if he plays, we expect him to go UNDER his projected rushing prop and DFS points.

“Ricky Pearsall is said to be good to go. But when I look at video of him at practice, I play this game of, can I tell which side was injured, and I can clearly tell he’s favoring his right knee from the PCL side in limited practice video. Once again, he’s playing, but I don’t think he’s 100%."

Ricky Pearsall has a +1.3% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Pearsall, the 49ers’ Pass Offense, and the Cardinals’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to go close to his projected receiving prop and DFS points.

“Davante Adams with the oblique, low back strain, muscle injury, torso injury, he’s tough as they come. I think he can play through.

He tried to lobby his way back into the game, but was held out by the head athletic trainer of the Rams, Reggie Scott, but I think Davante Adams is trending to go just like his counterpart, Puka Nacua, last week, with the ribs, no issues here."

Davante Adams has a +18.4% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Adams, the Rams’ Pass Offense, and the Seahawks’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to go OVER his projected receiving prop and DFS points.

